Friday, August 11, 2023

Siv Ngesi remembers his mom close to the anniversary of her passing

Siv and mom Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi . Picture:Supplied

Published 50m ago

Media personality Siv Ngesi mourns over his mom Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi, 67, who passed away on August 12 last year.

Siv shared a close bond with his mom and said the past year has been one of the biggest hurdles for him.

He compiled a range of picture of himself and his mom in a short clip and captioned it: “It’s been the longest, hardest and most painful year of my life! I miss her so much my will to live is tested more often than I ever thought possible!

“I’v never loved and hated life all at the sametime .. (they say men can’t multi task) #ripmommy”

Friends and industry mates sent messages of support:

minniedlamini wrote: “We got you my chom ❤️.”

angelcampey wrote:“❤️ you live a life to make her proud every day.”

megscol wrote: “Ah my friend. Can’t believe it’s been a year already ❤️ reflecting on it though, it’s also been one of your most successful years - The Woman King, the expansion of the menstruation foundation and the countless people you help on a daily basis.

“That little bit extra is your mom’s doing… she’s pulling strings up there for sure. Sending all the love ❤️.”

missirmag wrote: “Sending you all the love! This pain is deep, you have proven yourself time and again... keep pushing forward brother ❤️.”

