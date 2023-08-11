Siv Ngesi remembers his mom close to the anniversary of her passing

Media personality Siv Ngesi mourns over his mom Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi, 67, who passed away on August 12 last year. Siv shared a close bond with his mom and said the past year has been one of the biggest hurdles for him.

He compiled a range of picture of himself and his mom in a short clip and captioned it: “It’s been the longest, hardest and most painful year of my life! I miss her so much my will to live is tested more often than I ever thought possible! “I’v never loved and hated life all at the sametime .. (they say men can’t multi task) #ripmommy” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) Friends and industry mates sent messages of support:

minniedlamini wrote: “We got you my chom ❤️.” angelcampey wrote:“❤️ you live a life to make her proud every day.” megscol wrote: “Ah my friend. Can’t believe it’s been a year already ❤️ reflecting on it though, it’s also been one of your most successful years - The Woman King, the expansion of the menstruation foundation and the countless people you help on a daily basis.