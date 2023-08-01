Social media users roast Andile Mpisane for fathering his 4th child in 4 years

Media users have turned the cheerful announcement of Andile and Tamia Mpisane expecting their second child, into a trolling spree. On Instagram, some users congratulated SA’s golden boy and his wife on their pregnancy but others seemed to skip the well-wishes and headed straight to trolling Andile for having a fourth child in just a matter of four years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PopCorn Room🍿 (@thepopcornroomrsa) “Andile has been very busy these last five years😩4 kids all under the age of 5 while he is 22 is wild😭,” wrote @shumbie_the_savage. Screengrab. Picture: Instagram Andile already shares two children, Flo, 3, and Coco, 2, with his ex, DJ Sithelo Shozi and has another daughter named Miaandy, 1, with his current wife, Tamia. Now the pair are having their fourth.

Another comment from @genbeddie on Instagram, read: “Father of 4 at 22 is wild. No matric, just unprotected s*x and a bunch of babies. I hate rich people.” Screengrab. Picture: Instagram @nhlanzi01 commented: “By the time he turns 30 he will have more than 10 kids🥺 amandla emali.” There were also plenty (of) attacks on Tamia, @nombule_law asked: “Does Andile want these babies kodwa? Or these girlies want to secure income using the kids.”