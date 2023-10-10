Social media users shade Tyla for going viral instead of supporting her

South African “popiano” star Tyla’s career has hit a defining moment but it seems like her fellow brothers and sisters have chosen to throw shade rather than support her. The artist’s recent hit, “Water”, has gone viral, moving up 45 places to number 48 on the Spotify Weekly Top Global Chart after the release of the music video.

The video also clocked three million views in three days, making it the fastest South African music video to reach that mark. The song’s global success over the past month has also seen Tyla become the first South African artist to clock 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. And the dance challenge has been gaining so much traction on TikTok. Social media users should be excited about Tyla’s newfound global success but the artist is receiving a lot of hate on X for her song, her skin colour and for sounding a lot like Nigerian singing sensation, Ayra Starr.

Nigerian fans are also up in arms, demanding credit for Tyla’s success after the star posted a shout out to South Africa and “the world”. Here’s what some had to say. @bygodsdesign_ wrote: “She reminds me of Uncle Waffles, Elaine disappointed.”

She reminds me of Uncle Waffles, Elaine disappointed — Hope (@bygodsdesign_) October 9, 2023 @mylifeissajk wrote: “Non-South Africans calling tyla a lightskin and black when shes literally just coloured is sending me💀 please learn about just a bit about South Africa I’m tired of people not knowing about our races and history but wanting to speak on it😭.” Non-South Africans calling tyla a lightskin and black when shes literally just coloured is sending me💀 please learn about just a bit about South Africa I’m tired of people not knowing about our races and history but wanting to speak on it😭 — G♡ (@mylifeissajk) October 10, 2023 @Derahback said: “If no one is ready to say it, I’ll say it. Tyla copied Ayra Star’s style and went international with it, now she’s about to have a Hot 100 entry. A proper industry plant.” If no one is ready to say it, I’ll say it.



Tyla copied Ayra Star’s style and went international with it, now she’s about to have a Hot 100 entry. A proper industry plant. — Big Derah 🇬🇧💜🍯🦅 (@Derahback) October 9, 2023 @Officially_Kriz said: “We Nigerians influenced your song to attain that record. U need to acknowledge us now.”

We Nigerians influenced your song to attain that record. U need to acknowledge us now. pic.twitter.com/pI9mzEXTX4 — Tuchel of Calabar ⭐⭐🇳🇱🇳🇬 (@Officially_Kriz) October 9, 2023 But there were users who defended the upcoming star. @BlckBolex wrote: “Y’all coming at Tyla funky for whatever reason talking about she can’t sing as if yall ain’t the same folks that have allowed Rihanna to have a career since Pon de Replay.” Y’all coming at Tyla funky for whatever reason talking about she can’t sing as if yall ain’t the same folks that have allowed Rihanna to have a career since Pon de Replay — Brook's Cane Sword (@BlckBolex) October 10, 2023 @Mandie_RSA commented: “Those ones can’t stand that a South African artist is gaining global recognition 😂😂 They are there by Tyla’s comment section saying she wouldn’t be where she’s at without Nigeria. So embarrassed on their behalf.”