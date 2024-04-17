Social responsibility and accountability take centre stage at the 15th Durban FilmMart

The Durban FilmMart Institute (DFMI)is preparing to host its flagship event that celebrates those in front and behind the cameras. The 15th edition of the Durban FilmMart (DFM) will take place from July 19 to 22.

This year's theme, “African Visions Unleashed: From Disruption to Accountability”, underscores the transformative power of film in reflecting societal issues and championing change while encouraging the industry to take greater social responsibility and accountability. It will address pressing issues within the the film industry through critical engagement. Some of the issues include social responsibility, IP protection, artist and film-maker rights, labour issues, workplace equality, codes of conduct and the impact of climate change on production.

A statement said: “The focus will be on moving beyond traditional narratives to highlight the potential of cinema as a tool for transformation.” Magdalene Reddy, the director of the Durban FilmMart Institute, said: “Film is more than an art form or a business; it is a powerful mirror for society, offering reflections that can lead to real change. “This year, we aim to spotlight the critical role of film in shaping our world-view and touching lives, making ‘Lights, Camera, Action’ a call to action for every participant – an action that harnesses the possibilities of cinema as a major tool for impact.”