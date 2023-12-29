‘Somewhere in South Africa’ – Keith Richards turns 80 in SA

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards marked his milestone birthday with a legendary celebration in the very best landscapes of South Africa. Back in October, Richards told his fans, revealing his grand plans to hit the big 8-0 with a celebration on a luxurious adventure in South Africa alongside his family

Additionally, Richards treated fans to a vibrant snapshot of his festive Christmas Day. Decked out in a flashy jacket, chest wide open – totally embracing that Capetonian vibe, letting the hot summer breeze in. The guy knows how to keep it cool. Let’s just say Richards was looking very festive and we’re here for it. Richard captioned the snap with this: “Thank you for your birthday wishes! Merry Christmas from South Africa🇿🇦”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Richards (@officialkeef) So, forget about cake and tea; the rock star, at 80, is all about breaking the mould, and celebrating in a way that’s as wild. According to Cape Talk, Richards has a fearless spirit when it comes to the wild and is thrilled at the prospect of witnessing them. One fan wrote: “🔥🔥🔥omg I moved to South Africa as the biggest stones fan from England and here you are in South Africa 🇿🇦.”