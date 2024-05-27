Somizi Mhlongo to host Instagram Live to help Mzansi answer burning election questions

The South African 2024 national and provincial elections are two days away and if you’re unsure about who to vote for, Somizi Mhlongo is stepping in to help. The celebrated multimedia personality has set up an Instagram Live session on Monday, May 27, at 7pm, where he will speak to a few politicians about the May 29 elections.

Mhlongo took to social media to inform his followers and fellow South Africans to join him for this hour-long informative session where he has invited four guests from four political parties who will answer citizens’ burning questions. “It is one of the most important elections because so many decisions have to be made, and have to be made by you and me.” In the video, Mhlongo says: “People are conflicted as to which party to vote for… I’ve invited four representatives from four different political parties.

“I’ve invited Mmusi Maimane (Build One South Africa), Anele Mda, a leader from the IFP and a leader from the ANC, they have agreed, I don’t know who is going to be coming, but we having a 10 minute chat with each and every one of them. “The other 20 minutes we will be discussing, and you guys please participate. You can ask any questions… This is the time to ask hard questions, because people are conflicted as to which party to vote for… including me. “I think it’s going to be an amazing conversation. They need to also convince us why we should vote for them and not the other parties.”

Social media users took to the comments to commend Mhlongo for using his platform to educate people, while others expressed their disappointment with the governing party. "We are voting out the ANC that one thing we are 100% sure about," said @nompu.mhlongo.