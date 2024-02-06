Once again, South Africa is revelling in the glow of achievement as Johannesburg-born singer Tyla secured a Grammy, marking a monumental moment in her career. The spotlight didn't dim there, comedian Trevor Noah, proudly representing South Africa, hosted the prestigious ceremony for the fourth time.

Tyla's viral track "Water" stole the show in the Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. AFRICA!!!!!!!!!! WE GOT ONE!!!!!! — Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) February 5, 2024 She faced tough competition from popular artists like Davido, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy, but came out on top leaving an indelible mark on the global music stage and in the hearts of Mzansi. Adding to the glitz and glamour of the event, South African TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo attended and showered Tyla with praise.

Both were radiant in their glamorous attire, Boity in a striking white midriff-baring ensemble that showed off her body in all the right paces, while Tyla stole the show in a mint green gown. @boity wrote: “South Africa does it once again!! 😍🔥🇿🇦 To the most deserving Queen! Congratulations @tyla…this is only the beginning! 👑❤️😍😘” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) South African Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, took to Instagram to congratulate Tyla and her team.