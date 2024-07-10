South African photographer wins big at world-renowned Recontres d’Arles Photography Festival

Mazibuko, who hails from Thokoza Township in Ekurhuleni secured the Madame Figaro Photo Award (most outstanding work by a woman photographer) and the 2024 Discovery Louis Roederer Public Award.

South African photographer Tshepiso Mazibuko recently won two awards at the world-renowned photography festival, Recontres d’Arles, held in France.

Tshepiso Mazibuko collects her awards on stage. Picture: Supplied

She received these awards in recognition of her project, “Ho tshepa ntshepedi ya bontshepe”, (To Believe in Something That Will Never Happen), which offers a compelling exploration of South Africa's post-apartheid born-free generation, shedding light on the persistent trauma and effects of segregation.

Tshepiso Mazibuko’s photographs are currently on display at the Recontres d’Arles exhibition. Picture: Supplied

Taking to Instagram, she posted, “Guyzini I WON AGAIN! This part of my life is called gratitude. Merci to the Louis' Roederer Award. Merci to the public. I am just amazed at how you chose me. This for me is it.”

The Rencontres d’Arles, which is recognised as one of Europe’s premier photography events, will be showcasing her work until September 29.

Since its inception, the festival has been a significant platform promoting photography and its contributors, including photographers, artists, curators, and publishers.

Along with bragging rights, Mazibuko garnered the highest number of public votes and earned a €5 000 (about R98 000) prize.