South African photographer wins big at world-renowned Recontres d’Arles Photography Festival

South African photographer Tshepiso Mazibuko recently won two awards at the world-renowned photography festival, Recontres d’Arles, held in France.
Mazibuko, who hails from Thokoza Township in Ekurhuleni secured the Madame Figaro Photo Award (most outstanding work by a woman photographer) and the 2024 Discovery Louis Roederer Public Award.
She received these awards in recognition of her project, “Ho tshepa ntshepedi ya bontshepe”, (To Believe in Something That Will Never Happen), which offers a compelling exploration of South Africa's post-apartheid born-free generation, shedding light on the persistent trauma and effects of segregation.
Taking to Instagram, she posted, “Guyzini I WON AGAIN! This part of my life is called gratitude. Merci to the Louis' Roederer Award. Merci to the public. I am just amazed at how you chose me. This for me is it.”
The Rencontres d’Arles, which is recognised as one of Europe’s premier photography events, will be showcasing her work until September 29.
Since its inception, the festival has been a significant platform promoting photography and its contributors, including photographers, artists, curators, and publishers.
Along with bragging rights, Mazibuko garnered the highest number of public votes and earned a €5 000 (about R98 000) prize.
The Madame Figaro Photo Award, dedicated to women photographers, honours an outstanding artist featured in the festival's programme.
The name of Mazibuko’s project was derived from a Sesotho proverb. It explores the paradoxical nature of this label and how the remnants of apartheid have hindered the full realisation of freedom.
Through self-portraits and community-focused imagery, Mazibuko examined her own experiences and societal constructs.
Mazibuko said, “It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the Recontres d’Arles Photography Festival with these awards.
“Having the chance to share my work at the festival alone has been richly rewarding, so to receive this added recognition is really encouraging.
“I look forward to using the prize to continue realising the work that has brought me this far.”
Event exhibition curator Audrey Illouz said: “Tshepiso’s images seem to be suspended in time.
“Adopting an introspective approach, she paints an intimate portrait where frustration and benevolence coexist, where violence is latent, where faces are often tense, sometimes strained, sometimes proud, occasionally absorbed but rarely light-hearted.”
Mazibuko’s mentor Jabulani Dhlamini added: “Her work speaks to the difficulty of confronting the identity of ‘born-free’ thrust on to her generation, which she so powerfully captures through the people in her images.
“Tshepiso receiving these accolades is a testament to the critical value of her project, which crosses cultures and resonates with diverse audiences.”