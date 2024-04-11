South Africans share their 30 years of democracy stories in ‘Carte Blanche’ special

As South Africa marks the 30th anniversary of its first democratic elections, the team at “Carte Blanche” have set out in search of stories that reflect the journey. In a special 90 minute episode, set to air on April 28, viewers will get to see and hear ordinary people from all walks of life, share their realities, dreams and hopes for South Africa’s future.

Waldimar Pelser, the head of Premium Channels at MultiChoice, said rather than being an episode of the history of post-apartheid South Africa or apolitical assessment of South Africa’s destiny, the investigative journalists took to highways, streets and back roads to speak to individuals in their homes. "From a Sandton chef to a rural chief, a Durban street artist to a medical student, and a lawyer to a taxi boss. “We think we know South Africa because we live the everyday realities – but how often do we consider the lived experience of a wider cross-section of the country and seek to understand what people’s hopes for their country are?“

The “30 Years of Democracy” episode will focus on the landscape and the different challenges experienced by people in their day to day lives in five of the main provinces. “Theirs are stories of laughter, loss, community, hope and fear -- of a country often divided, but sometimes unexpectedly and joyfully united. “Amplified by commentary which creates historical context, these are the stories of South Africa, three decades into freedom,” said Pelser.