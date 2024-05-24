SpheMusic releases new self-affirmation single, ‘Do Better’

AFRO-SOUL HOUSE singer and songwriter SpheMusic is back in the spotlight with her self-affirming new single, “Do Better”. “Do Better” tells the moving story of a lady negotiating the aftermath of a breakup, growing from initial insecurity to the self-realisation she deserves better.

The song was written as a self-affirmation and a channel for her deepest emotions. With a captivating blend of soulful melodies and poignant lyrics, SpheMusic’s new single aims to enchant audiences globally, narrating her personal journey through love and loss. Reflecting on the song, the “Beautiful” album-maker said: “I wrote this song during a period of introspection following a breakup.

“However, through healing, I recognised my worth and understood that not every relationship is meant to last. It’s a lesson in resilience and self-discovery,” she said. The track explores themes of love, heartache and renewal, drawing from her personal experiences to craft a resonant narrative. “Writing this song felt like a cathartic journey, a process of reawakening.

“I allowed myself to fully embrace my emotions, resulting in a heartfelt composition. It’s a culmination of a long emotional voyage, and I earnestly hope it resonates with everyone.” Siphelele Sokhela. Picture: Supplied With a feature on DJ Bongz's "Survival Of The Fittest" album, where her popular song "As Long As You Love Me" shot to the top of the charts, SpheMusic launched her musical career at 16 years old. However, her mother, who was extremely strict, made sure SpheMusic furthers her education before dedicating herself to music.

“I did the studies and then I realised that I am not living my purpose, so I went back into the music industry and it’s been amazing. I’m in a good space, just taking it easy, one song at a time,” she said. The musical powerhouse also worked with luminaries such as her brother, DJ Sox, Afrotainment boss, DJ Tira, Durban Kwaito group, Big Nuz, and iconic singer Ringo Madlingozi’s son, Phila Madlingozi. Having regarded her previous single “Khuluma” as her most successful track since re-entering the music industry, SpheMusic has higher hopes for her current offering.

On a recent interview with Vuma FM, SpheMusic shared that she is in a “good space”. “I am doing better. When I wrote the song I was going through a breakup. It was a point in my life where I didn’t think I could do better, but listening back to the song now, it’s such a pathetic thing, because actually, you can do better. Just put yourself first.” “Do Better” is available on all major streaming platforms.