Spice up your weekend at Joburg’s Portuguese Festival

The Portuguese Festival Culture, food and an array of family-friendly festivities are set to take centre stage at The Portuguese Festival, which will held in Johannesburg this weekend.

“Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a food enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun day out, this event has something for everyone,” the event organisers said. The three-day gathering will feature a range of musical acts, which are sure to have attendees grooving the day and night away. Dr. Victor and Rasta Rebels will be the headline act on Saturday, June 1, while Kurt Darren will perform on Sunday, June 2.

The event, which has been dubbed “The Original Portuguese Festival” will also see the likes of renowned rapper Biggie taking to the stage, together with Portuguese dancers and other live acts. “Join them as they celebrate Portuguese culture and create unforgettable memories over these three days filled with joy, music and entertainment,” the organisers added. Another highlight of the festival will be the scrumptious Portuguese cuisine which will be on offer.

So come hungry and enjoy prego rolls, prawns, peri-peri chicken, pastel de nata and much more as vibrant Portuguese traditions are set to be revived at the gathering. Other attractions for young and old include helicopter rides, jumping castles, drifting and carousel rides. “Don't miss your chance to create lasting memories with friends and family,” they added.

Where: The Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. When: From Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2. Cost: Tickets cost R80 for children and R120 for adults from Computicket. A VIP package includes free drinks and snacks at R2 000.

Robby Collins will perform in Joburg this weekend. Picture: Instagram. Robby Collins Live in Johannesburg Laugh away the week’s stress at acclaimed comedian Robby Collins’ stand-up show. The comic’s 90-minute act will have you laughing until you cry as he takes to the stage with his unique sense of humour.

The Durban-born funnyman is no stranger to the comedy scene having staged several one-man shows across the country over the years. Collins is also an Emmy-nominated writer and feature film actor who has starred in productions such as “Rhythm City”, “The Honeymoon”, “Curry & Vice” as well as Prime Video’s first South African original, unscripted comedy series “LOL: Last One Laughing South Africa.” He has also shared the stage with comedy powerhouses such as Marc Lottering, Eugene Khoza, John Vlismas and Kagiso Lediga.

Collins also made regular appearances at events like “Blacks Only”, “Kings and Queens of Comedy” and “Comedy Central Live at Parkers”, which culminated in the 2013 debut of Collins’ very own one-man show, “That Bushman’s Crazy”, which won the Standard Bank Ovation Award at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival in 2014. He also opened for Trevor Noah for many of his one-man shows including “Day Walker” and “Nationwild”, performing to sold-out audiences on the biggest South African stages. For his latest Joburg performance, the show will take on a cinema-style format and there will be unreserved seating.

Where: The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice! Melrose Arch. When: Saturday, June 1, at 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R150 and are available through Quicket.

A salsa sip and paint event will take place in Johannesburg this weekend. File image. Kizomba Salsa Sip & Paint Indulge in this enchanting salsa sip and paint gathering, where love and creativity intertwine for a spicy night to remember with your loved ones. The event will feature an array of delectable cocktails which you can enjoy as you sway to the rhythms of vibrant salsa music, with the session set to be guided by expert instructors.

The event is also a chance to unleash your inner artist as you paint side by side, capturing the essence of romance on canvas. Tickets include all painting supplies, a cocktail, beer or non-alcoholic beverage, a two-hour paint session and a one-hour salsa dance class “Whether you're a seasoned dancer or a novice painter, this event promises a delightful blend of fun, laughter and connection,” organisers said.

“Join us for an evening filled with love, laughter and the opportunity to network with other couples, creating lasting memories to cherish.” Where: Victoria Yards in Lorentzville. When: Every Saturday until July 6 at 1pm.