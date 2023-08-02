Springbok player Eben Etzebeth to make acting debut on ‘Binnelanders’

Rugby fans are in for a treat as Springbok player Eben Etzebeth makes his debut on kykNET’s ‘Binnelanders’. The popular lock, who towers at over 2 meters tall, makes an appearance on Thursday, August 10 and Friday, August 11.

Etzebeth, who is preparing to take part in the upcoming World Cup tournament in France with the rest of the Boks in September, makes his appearance in the soapie when he is admitted to Binneland Kliniek after a shoulder injury. Dr Tertius Jonker (Reynhardt Hugo) does everything in his power to make sure Eben's injury is not serious and that he is ready for France. Naomi (Je-ani Swiegelaar) is in her element to nurse him - a task that Bonnie (Antoinette Modise) would much rather have performed. The ladies have quite an experience when the injured patient is left to his own devices.

“Binnelanders” producer Elsje Stark said the experience of having the Springbok star was a joy. ‘’It was a joy to work with him. Not only is he a great forward, but he is also at home in front of the cameras. “He was well prepared for his 'role'. Although, his actress wife Anlia probably had a lot to do with it. We would welcome Eben back any time.’’

Eben Etzebeth on Binnelanders. Picture: Supplied Anlia wears many hats: she is a singer, actress and a MC. With regards to her singing, one of her most notable moments was when she graced rugby fans with the SA national anthem at Cape Town Stadium for a match against Wales in 2022. She also starred in the HBO Ridley Scott TV series “Raised by Wolves”, besides also appearing in other local soapies. kykNET viewers will have the opportunity to take part in a fun competition after the broadcast on August 11. The prize is a rugby ball signed by Etzebeth - the very ball he signs for one of Binneland Kliniek's staff during that episode.