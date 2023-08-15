Steffi Brink pens emotional tribute to husband on their recent wedding anniversary

Former model and fitness trainer, Steffi Brink, poured her heartfelt thoughts into an Instagram post to honour her husband, Clint Brink, on reaching their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple marked their milestone celebration on August 9, after they tied the knot in 2016.

The Brinks welcomed their first baby, Arielle Harmony Brink, in April this year and have been on an emotional roller coaster since then. In July, Clint lost his father and this took emotional strain on him as he had a close bond with his dad, Clinton. Steffi penned the emotional tribute post to her husband and wrote:

“Our month of Love. 7 orbits around the sun. Shared Laughter, tears, lessons, triumphs, favour. Our eagerness to try, even though we’ve faced some disappointments along the way, we faced them as a unit. “Today we aren’t a couple anymore, we are a little family. If I get to choose a life partner again, I would undoubtedly choose you all over again. Thank God for choosing you for me. Hand picked for His Devine Glory. “Today we stand, at a loss for words. So much has happened in a rather short span, and it’s okay to not have words to describe what we are experiencing in real time… there will come a day when it all will make sense, or maybe that day will never come…

“All we can really hope for is that the Love we have to give, fill the cracks of broken vessels in need of mending. That is the meaning of true purpose. Everything else is in vain. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steffi van Wyk-Brink (@steffionthebrink) The post continued: “I know the power of unity. A marriage that focuses on one destiny, yet celebrating the individuality within the unit; is one that can not fail. It will rather blossom through the hail storms, because it knows resilience and endurance. “It thrives on hard times because the hard times have much to teach for future storms. It becomes the antidote. The key to it all is God. He hands us the keys and knowledge to unlock many doors that lead to a bright future.

“Breakthroughs in marriage, work relationships, and the relationship with self depend on our willingness to surrender to the process.” ENGAGED: Clint Brink popped the question to Steffi van Wyk. Steffi thanked Clint for the seven years of marriage and said the time together has prepared them for the hurdles they are facing as a couple. “The seven bags of salt was preparation for the challenges coming our way, without salt; wounds can’t heal so I am grateful for each experience, every misunderstanding. It allows us to get to know each other thoroughly, the good and the bad.