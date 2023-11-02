Step out in style and enjoy the vibe at these events

South Africans never miss an opportunity to celebrate. And there’s plenty of opportunity for you to do so at some events listed below. All-White Music Festival

Use the opportunity to take a break from the city and attend the All-White Music Festival in Mpumalanga. Taking place at The Bears Palace Arena, this event will be hosted by media personality Somizi Mhlongo alongside MTV Base’s VJ Tshego Koke. Boity will be performing at the All-White Party. Picture: zeetakesnicepictures Attendees can look forward to thrilling performances by some of South Africa’s most beloved musical talents, including Uncle Waffles, Kwesta, Boity and Focalistic.

Complementing these talented stars will be a plethora of exceptionally talented local artists, such as China Charmeleon, Manjaro Denzo, Fortune T, DJ Mabhodo, and Madumane (Ligwalagwala FM). “The All-White Music Festival isn’t just about music, it’s a celebration of unity, diversity, and the transformative power of music to inspire and connect people from all walks of life. “Attendees will have the opportunity to come together and immerse themselves in an atmosphere of musical bliss,” said Sibusiso Mthombeni, one of the event organisers.

Where: The Bears Palace Arena, Mpumalanga. When: November 4. Cost: Tickets start from R150 at Computicket.

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival To food lovers and oenophiles, this one is for you. The Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival is back at the Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg, on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5. You can expect to tantalise your taste buds with mouth-watering foods while indulging in the finest selection of some of South Africa’s top wine varietals, from full-bodied reds to crisp and fruity whites and everything in between.

The festival will feature a dedicated sparkling wine area, celebrating both locally produced Cap Classique and French Champagne. In keeping with the trend for no-and-low alcohol wines, a smattering of stands will offer tastings in these wine categories. More than 30 wines will be available for tasting, some of which will be selected by chefs and winemakers, offering you the perfect pairings with canapés in a tasting masterclass. Enjoy all the finest wines at the Wine Festival. Picture: Pexels. And if you want something filling, there will be a fresh food market offering gourmet burgers, pizzas, fish and chips, salads, oysters, and sushi.

Please note that this event is strictly not for people under 18. An identity document may be required to confirm age. Where: Wanderers Club Cricket Fields, Illovo. When: November 4 and 5, from 12pm to 6pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R245 at Webtickets. The Soil Live at the Lyric Theatre South African music group The Soil will be performing live at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City on Friday, November 3. Organised by Bassline Live, this event will be the group’s first performance at the Lyric Theatre since 2019.

“Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre is like returning home for us. We have performed at that venue for The Soil family and are always inspired by how they have received us. “This time, it will be different, as we will also give a sneak preview of new material from our upcoming album. As for ‘The Songstress’, all we can say is that you should wait to be amazed, it’s The Soil re-imagined,” said the trio. Where: The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City.

When: November 3, 8pm. Cost: Tickets start from R350 at Computicket. Skhumba’s Comedy Weekend Special

Laugh your lungs out with Skhumba Hlophe at the Silverstar Casino as he makes you forget about your problems with his hilarious jokes. The fun part is that he will not be alone but will be joined by his comedian friends, who will be delivering their content in English, Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Tswana and Pedi. Where: Silverstar Casino, Krugersdorp.

When: November 3 and 4 at 7pm. Cost: Tickets start from R180 and can be purchased through Computicket. Skhumba Hlophe is hosting a Comedy Weekend Special. Picture: File Soweto Fashion Week

Talented South African designers are showcasing their Spring/Summer 23 collections at Soweto Fashion Week. Taking place at the Soweto Theatre, this season will be an exciting one as not only will the shows be unveiling exquisite garments but there will also be a hair show by Be Beautiful Hair. Soweto Fashion Week is under way. “Be Beautiful is about to unleash the inner trendsetter and turn heads at Soweto Fashion Week with our cutting-edge premium hair creation, where fashion meets creativity,” said Sune Nel of Be Beautiful Hair SA.

Some of the designers showcasing include Precious Lulu Couture, N.O.T.E, FBD Human Store, POM JEANS and Tshegofatso By Design. Where: Soweto Theatre, Jabulani. When: November 2 - 4 from 6pm.