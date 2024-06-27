Ster-Kinekor to continue ‘Throwback Cinema’ in July with four iconic films

Following the success of the “Throwback Cinema” titles screened in May and June, Ster-Kinekor is continuing the popular promotion throughout July. The team at Ster-Kinekor have selected four all-time favourites to screen for a week each in July.

The movies will take viewers from a rebel Scottish clan to mummies returning, a strong band of sisters and one pretty woman. Lynne Wylie, the chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor, said: “Throwback Cinema allows us to bring back some timeless films for our customers to relive and enjoy once again, at a very affordable ticket price. “We’ve had a wonderful time going through the catalogues to select the films, and we are sure everyone who books a ticket to watch one of them will have a similar big screen experience.”

The first film to be re-screened is the multi-award-winning “Braveheart”, which will be released on Friday, July 5. The epic historical drama film is directed and produced by Mel Gibson, who also stars as its central character, Sir William Wallace. Wallace, a Scottish rebel, along with his clan, sets out to battle King Edward I of England to free his homeland from the king’s tyranny and revenge the death of his bride, who was killed a day after their marriage.

Releasing on July 12 is “Steel Magnolias”, starring Oscar winner Julia Roberts. In the movie, she plays a young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, finds work at a salon where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship and welcome her into the fold. The tightly-knit band of women confront grief, life’s unforeseen tragedies and heartache with what they do best: gossiping and sharing.

The all-star female cast also includes Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis and Daryl Hannah. Meanwhile, “The Mummy Returns” will make its way on to the big screen from July 19. The second instalment follows the mummified body of Imhotep which is shipped to a museum in London. There, he once again wakes and begins his campaign of rage and terror.

The 2001 film sees the return of stars such as Brandan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo, who revives his role as Imhotep. Roberts makes a return on July 29, when “Pretty Woman” is re-screened. The romantic comedy, which was originally released in cinemas in 2001, follows Vivian (Roberts) and Edward (Richard Gere), a ruthless businessman, who needs an escort to attend some business and social engagements with him.

He hires a beautiful prostitute, Vivian, whom he finds on the streets. What is supposed to be a financial transaction turns into much more than that when he falls in love with her – and they have to try to find a way to bridge their different worlds. According to a statement from the movie house, the much-loved films promise to bring back memories for all those who watched them when they were released and will encourage a younger audience of movie lovers to experience it for the first time on the big screen. Throwback Cinema titles will be screened at the Ster-Kinekor in Fourways in Sandton; Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Ilanga, Mbombela; Gateway in Durban, uMhlanga; Somerset Mall, Somerset West; and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.