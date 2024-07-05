Steven Soderbergh has taken filmmaking inspiration from Taylor Swift

The 61-year-old director who is "fascinated" by the success of the pop mega star, explained that hre record-breaking concerts had inspired a new movie he is developing.

Speaking to “Variety” at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Soderbergh said: "I have been thinking about a project in which I analyse large scale, cooperative endeavours that work. Airports. Why do airports work? Or AA?

"You look at the Taylor Swift concert, at this whole tour and it works. So why can't we figure out Syria or any other conflict?

"Humour is a great delivery system for an idea and nothing lights up the brain like music, so this project better be funny and there should be some musical component as a way to open people up. I want you to come out on the other side after you see it, and feel different."