Stimulating literary line-up confirmed for 27th ‘Time of the Writer Festival’

Writers from South Africa and Africa will gather in Durban to participate in the 27th Time of the Writer Festival. This year’s festival, which runs from March 14 to 21, will feature more than 100 writers, poets and wordsmiths in a programme packed with live events, book launches, panel discussions, workshops and readings.

The live event will take place at the Alliance Française in Morningside as well as online. According to a statement, the theme for this year, “Reflections, Resonance & Revival,” will explore how writers and literature continue to share and strengthen the values of South Africa as a constitutional democracy. Ismail Mahomed, the director of the Centre for Creative Arts, said: “The 30th anniversary this year of South Africa as a constitutional democracy provides the background for reflecting and engaging with how our writers and literature continue to strengthen the founding values of our democracy and advance us as a nation to take our position on the global stage.”

South African novelist and poet Zakes Mda is set to headline the eight-day festival. Other authors at this year’s festival include Justice Malala, Siphiwo Mahala, Sandile Mamela, Angela Makholwa, Shafinaaz Hassim, Barbara Boswell, Qaanita Hunter, Nokuthula Mazibuko-Msimang, Sabata Mpho Mokai, Shamil Ismail, Megan Choritz, Shubnum Khan, Steven Friedman and Jonny Steinberg. As a celebration of diversity and inclusivity, the festival will also shine a spotlight on writing in isiZulu and feature a special programme about writing for children.