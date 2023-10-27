‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown redefines beauty norms with acne confidence

In a world where make-up and beauty standards sometimes seem completely bonkers, there are a few celebs out there who are keeping it real. ‘’Stranger Things’’ Millie Bobby Brown has admitted that she struggles with her self-confidence and says she always gets upset if she is having a bad skin day and then goes on social media only to see other women looking totally flawless.

She recently posted a photo proudly displaying her natural skin just as it is. No filters, no airbrushing, no smoke and mirrors – with the caption: “Send help!” So I’m not so sure about that proud aspect. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) What makes the post humorous as well, she tagged her own beauty and skincare brand Florence by Mills.

“Thank you for sharing the reality and helping young people understand that life is not always as perfect as Instagram and everyone is beautiful with or without make up,” commented one. Whether we're willing to acknowledge it or not, celebrities impact the way some look at themselves, it can either be toxic, not to mention names but the Kardashians, or it can be uplifting. The Kardashians, as well as many other celebrities, have been criticised for promoting and perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards.