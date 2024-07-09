‘Swingin Las Vegas’ is a must-see show that pays homage to the biggest music legends

While the weather has Mzansi seeking the home comforts of an electric blanket and a heater, “Swingin’ Las Vegas” will have you making a beeline for the theatre. The show, which has a limited run of eight performances, features the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band, along with conductor Adam Howard, supporting vocalists Corlea, Timothy Moloi, Craig Urbani and Harry Sideropoulos.

In a nutshell, it promises to bring the thrill of Las Vegas with music by legends, from Elvis, Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones to popular modern-day names like Michael Bublé, Robbie Williams, Adele, Amy Winehouse and Kool & the Gang. The songs on the playlist include “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”, “Hey Big Spender, “Sex Bomb”, “Fly Me to the Moon, “Rolling in the Deep” and “Quando, Quando, Quando”. In a recent interview abefore the show, Moloi shared his bucket list of artists he would love to see perform live.

He said: “I would have loved to see Elvis Presley live in Las Vegas. Elvis was the ultimate Las Vegas act. “He was such a captivating artist and live performer, and to see the audience going wild and really enjoying his music would have been such a thrill!” Corlea and Timothy Moloi. Picture: Supplied Moloi added: “The SA artist I would most love to sing with in Las Vegas is someone I’m already performing with in ‘Swingin’ Las Vegas’ – the amazing Corlea.

“Her incredible voice and vocal range would surprise and absolutely blow everyone away. “And an international artist I would love to perform with on the Las Vegas Strip would have to be Michael Bublé. “He has helped keep the big band sound alive, especially in the contemporary music scene. I was lucky enough to see him and his band perform live when he was in South Africa a few years ago; not once, but twice. What an entertainer!”

Of course, Moloi is no stranger to the industry. He is a renowned performer who has numerous shows under his belt. He has also performed at several major events in SA, including the 2010 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony. One of his big drawcard of this show is: “Performing with the 18-piece Johannesburg Big Band is an incredible experience. All the musicians on stage are amazing soloists in their own right. “There’s nothing quite as thrilling as hearing the entire ensemble belting out these timeless big band standards together, completely live. And no two performances are exactly the same, which makes each performance unique and special.”

If you want to be taken on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, this toe-tapping and finger-snapping show is for you. Where: The Teatro, Montecasino. When: July 12 to 21, 7.30pm and 2pm on Sunday.

Cost: R240 to R390, booking through Webtickets. My Vrou se Man se Vrou This is the show for you if you want a rib-tickling offering.

Directed and produced by Frans Swart, “My Vrou se Man se Vrou” introduces the audience to John Smith's two wives: Mary Smith and Barbara Smith. Mary is John's first wife. Trusting and sweet-natured, she is in the dark about John’s double life with his second wife, who is a force of nature. Danielle Britz, Phillru van Achterbergh and Marissa Claasen in a scene from ‘My Vrou se Man se Vrou’. Picture: Supplied The chalk-and-cheese personalities of the wives fuel the chaos in John’s world, especially as he tries to dodge nosy neighbours as well as a dogged journalist and two policemen.

The play stars Phillru van Achterbergh (John Smith), Botha Enslin (Stanley Gardner), Marissa Claasen (Mary Smith), Danielle Britz (Barbara Smith), Thiart Li (Journalist/Bobby Franklyn), Etienne du Plessis (Detective Sergeant Porterhouse) and Hugh Becker (Detective Sergeant Throughton). Where: AfriForum Theatre, Pretoria. When: July 12 to 14, 7pm and 3pm, depending on the show you are attending.

Cost: R250. Booking can be made through the theatre or LTickets. Ka Lebitso La Moya Set in the fictional township of Ha Satane, a community struggling with poverty, unemployment and crime.

Unhappy with the lack of service, the people find themselves acting on their frustration, thanks to the arrival of a charming new priest who offers them hope of a better life. But there is more to the new arrival than meets the eye. Where: Arena at SA State Theatre.