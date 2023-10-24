‘Takalani Sesame’ has been nominated for a 2023 International Emmy Award

The lingering effects of apartheid inequality in South Africa have a negative impact on many children’s scholastic prospects. To combat these educational disparities, Sesame Workshop developed “Takalani Sesame”, which aired on SABC radio and television and received support from USAID and corporate sector partner Sanlam.

When “Takalani Sesame” was introduced in 2000, optimism was evident: in a nation where seven out of eight children lacked access to early childhood development services, providing preschoolers and their carers in South Africa with a high-quality early learning programme through mass media and outreach initiatives would make a significant difference. Preschoolers in South Africa look to “Takalani Sesame” for happy, educational content because they love it and parents trust it. The cherished show, which has been leading the way in intelligent, influential preschool programming for more than 20 years, has received a nomination in the Kids: Factual & Entertainment category for a 2023 International Emmy Award.

Innocent Nkata, managing director of Sesame Workshop South Africa, said: “We could not be prouder to announce that ‘Takalani Sesame’, South Africa’s longest-running children’s educational television programme, has been nominated for a 2023 International Emmy Award. “We are absolutely thrilled with the nomination; it is true validation of our efforts to teach and entertain millions of children. An Emmy nomination is no small feat and something which we are incredibly grateful for.” The goal of “Takalani Sesame” is to make kids stronger, kinder, and smarter. Through the use of digital content, radio, television, and community and classroom involvement, the programme supports South Africa’s mother-tongue-based education policy while promoting early childhood education.

“Takalani Sesame” fosters young children’s preparation for lifetime learning while addressing a variety of early childhood development requirements. The cherished pals of “Takalani Sesame” learnt coping mechanisms for handling “Big Feelings, like Belly Breathing, Counting to Five or Drawing It Out”, in season 13. The season aimed to encourage kids to reflect on and discuss all the major feelings they can encounter, such as anxiety when confronted with a novel scenario, nervousness, or difficulty learning a new skill.

The show, which is based on a curriculum backed by the Department of Basic Education, uses digital media, television, and community outreach to provide children with educational content in multiple official languages of the nation. On November 20, the 51st International Emmy Awards will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Three South African nominees – “The Mandela Project” in the Short-Form Series category and “Two Sides” in the Sports Documentary category – join “Takalani Sesame” as part of the 56 nominees from 20 nations.