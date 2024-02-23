Take a leap of fun with these exciting events in Jozi

There are plenty of events in Johannesburg in the coming days to keep you entertained. From leap day commemorations, female empowerment events and musical showcases, there is sure to be something for people of all backgrounds to enjoy in the City of Gold.

A ladies night will take place at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton on leap day. Picture: Instagram. Ladies’ Night at The Maslow on leap year day 2024 is a leap year, which means that for the first time in four years, February will have an additional day. A leap year is also about female empowerment as women are encouraged to use this occasion to take the lead.

This even extends to marriage and, according to an age-old tradition, a leap year offers women the once-every-four-years opportunity to pop the question, instead of waiting for a man to propose. But if you don’t have the courage to get on one knee and pop the question, or if you are not looking to get married, The Maslow Hotel Sandton is looking to celebrate women in their own special way on February 29. “The Maslow, Sandton is inviting ladies to ‘bring your sexy back’ and unleash their ‘in-her’ goddess at a spicy event exclusively for the fairer sex,” event organisers said.

This event will be hosted by sexual health and wellness company Afrodite Essence that is looking to bring this unique event to the women, as they also urge them to take control of their lives and to take back their power. Some of the festivities that will be part of the leap year day edition of ladies’ night will include welcome drinks, delectable snacks, a “Naughty or Nice” gift and a spectacular, interactive show. This event is exclusively for women over the age of 21 and the dress code is a Little Black Dress (LBD).

Where: The Maslow Hotel Sandton, Johannesburg. When: Thursday, February 29. Cost: Tickets cost R650 per lady and can be purchased via The Maslow’s website: https://www.suninternational.com/maslow/events/

Girls On Bikes Social Ride The leap year festivities are also set to kick off this weekend, ahead of the official day on Thursday. The Girls On Bikes Social Ride is also a celebration of femininity as it is expected to journey through Joburg this weekend.

Organisers explained that this special all-female bike ride is a “stylish initiative to empower young urban girls by promoting health and encouraging participation in recreational activities”. This weekend’s ride will be taking the semi-scenic route, as it travels through the lower parts of Milpark and Greenside. “Tell a friend to let a friend know that we are ticking things off 2024 bucket lists and picking up hobbies,” they said.

This bike ride will assemble at 44 Stanley and only women over the age of 18 are permitted to participate. Where: 44 Stanley, Braamfontein Werf, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, February 24, at 8.30am for 9am.

Cost: Tickets cost R200 per person and are available through Quicket. Scottish pop-rock band, Deacon Blue are due to perform in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram. Deacon Blue - Live in Johannesburg Iconic Scottish pop-rock band Deacon Blue are set to rock the Joburg stage this weekend.

This will the first time that the legendary musical group will be in South Africa and Breakout Events is excited to announce that legendary Scottish Pop Rock band, Deacon Blue will be heading to South Africa for the first time in February 2024. Lead singer Ricky Ross is thrilled about their debut tour in the country. “We are excited to announce our first-ever shows in South Africa. It’s a country that we have wanted to get to for many years and these shows, both outdoors in beautiful parks, will be really special,” he said.

The band consists of Ross, as well as co-vocalist Lorraine McIntosh, drummer Dougie Vipond, Jim Prime on the keyboards, guitarist Gregor Philp and Lewis Gordon on bass. It's been 35 years since Deacon Blue’s dropped their debut single, “Dignity”, and since then, they have gone on to sell millions of records. They are now set to perform this hit song for their Johannesburg fans, as well as their other fan favourite hits such as “Loaded”, “Wages Day“, “Real Gone Kid”, “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” and many more.

Meanwhile, South African musicians such as Absinthè, Ross Learmonth and Watershed will be the group’s supporting acts. Where: Marks Park, Emmarentia, Johannesburg. When: Saturday, February 24, from 12pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R695 per person and are available through Howler. The secret sunset event will be held in Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram, Secret Sunrise JHB Celebrate music, movement and connections with the Joburg edition of Secret Sunrise.

For this vibrant gathering, event organisers explained that they are teaming up with the Padel & Social Club for “a dance party that's going to be off the charts”. “Think retro vibes mixed with Olympic spirit,” they said. “It's going to be a blast, picture disco balls, gold medal moves, and tons of fun.”

Meanwhile, organisers are urging attendees to guess the theme of Secret Sunrise JHB, which they will keep a secret until the event starts. “Crack the code and get ready to dance your heart out,” they added. Where: Padel & Social Club at James and Ethel Gray Park in Sandton, Johannesburg.