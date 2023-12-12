Tamia Mpisane makes her TV debut on ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ season 2

Shauwn Mkhize’s daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane is excited to be making her debut on season two of Mkhize’s reality. “Kwa Mam’Mkhize” became one of the best-loved reality shows in the country when it premiered in January 2020. Since then, fans have been begging for more.

After three years, fans will be let back into the Mkhize/Mpisane household to witness more rich fun, laughs and emotional moments. Shauwn Mpisane. Picture: Supplied Season two will premiere on Showmax on Thursday, December 14, and, aside from Mkhize, and her children Sbahle and Andile Mpisane featuring on the reality show, Andile’s wife, Tamia, will make her TV debut. “I am very excited about joining the show with my family, it is something I have not done before, so naturally, I am nervous about the journey and everything it will come with. But with the support of my husband and family, it has been seamless,” she said.

Following her marriage to Andile, Tamia, the chairperson of the football team Royal AM, found herself in the spotlight. Many people have been interested in her since she first appeared on the scene, assuming things about her personality, interests, and motivations. The businesswoman has avoided the spotlight up until now, but will now taking viewers by storm in the upcoming second.

“I am going to bring a lot. You will see me in all my roles as a wife, mother, chairwoman and daughter. “On social media, people often say that I do not speak because I am usually reserved, so they should watch the show and see me speak. People will see the real me in my element,” she shared. Tamia, who recently gave birth to her second child, said that her children will also feature on the reality show.

“You are going to see my children on the show but it is going to be in a very controlled environment, because people can be so cruel. I am a very protective mom and my kids’ well-being is the most important thing to me.” On why viewers need to tune in, she commented: “People should watch to see how we get along as a family. “We love each other and we go through things like any other family. There are ups and downs.