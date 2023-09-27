Tarryn Lamb joins Carl Wastie on Kfm’s ‘The Flash Drive’

There’s a familiar new voice on Kfm radio. After more than two months of being the only host on “The Flash Drive”, Carl Wastie is joined by the newest member to the station, Tarryn Lamb.

She replaces former show host Zoë Brown, who left Kfm in June, after six years on “The Flash Drive” with Wastie. Since Brown’s departure, Wastie has had over 50 shows with stand-ins, including the likes of the Cape Town mayor, Bryan Habana, Cindy Nell Roberts and Siv Ngesi. Now, Lamb will be joining the team.

Many on social media congratulated her as the station made the news public. They captioned the post: “After 50 incredible Flash Stand-ins, we are thrilled to finally welcome @carlwastie’s permanent co-host – the amazing @tarryn_lamb! “Born and bred in Cape Town, Tarryn has a deep love for the city and the Western Cape. She is no stranger to the entertainment industry.

"As a superstar musician, she has been nominated for two South African Awards (Sama) and has won a SAFTA for her acting skills. Many of you may recognise her as the former lead singer of bands like Blackbyrd and La Vuvuzela. "In addition to her musical achievements, Tarryn has also made appearances on popular TV shows such as 'Suidooster' and 'Binnelanders'. Currently, she is serving as a mentor on 'Die Kontrak' on e.tv." Lamb joins "The Flash Drive" on October 2.

Followers sent messages of congratulations to Lamb. zaarah__24 wrote: “She was one of the first stand-ins and from what I remember she was absolutely phenomenal on radio also i said to myself while driving on my way to Paarl this woman is going to get the hosting on KFM definitely ❤️❤️❤️.” trudysa wrote: “Oh I’m so happy I’m a huge fan of Tarryn, she will be great with our man Carl. Zoë is adorable but she decided it was time to move on ❤️.”

jo_annstrauss wrote: “This is just perfect 😍 congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️.“ zbzoebrown wrote: “Best news!!! ❤️❤️❤️.” zoe_zana wrote: “Soooo happy about this ❤️❤️❤️ @tarryn_lamb you deserve all that's coming your way 🤩 love you!!!”

amyjonesofficial wrote: “Ahhhh this is amazing news!!!!!! Big congratulations @tarryn_lamb ❤️.” Carl Wastie and Tarryn Lamb. Picture: Supplied Lamb said: “I’m so excited to be joining the amazing Carl Wastie on ‘The Flash Drive’ on your drive home! “Kfm 94.5, a massive thank you for the warm welcome, the amazing support and love that I have received from the team. Here’s to us making more magic on the airwaves.”