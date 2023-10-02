Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour Concert’ hits the SA big screen this October

Calling all Taylor Swift fans, the “Eras Tour Concert” is coming to South Africa - but on the big screen, that is. Tickets are set to go on sale in October as TayTay comes to life on screen in Ster-Kinekor’s immersive IMAX and Cine Prestige cinemas on October 13.

Swifties gather your troupes, dress up in your best outfit and get ready to sing along to all the hottest tracks as if it’s a live concert. Ster-Kinekor experience. Picture:Supplied A statement by Ster-Kinekor read: “Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has been a global sensation, captivating audiences around the world with its spellbinding performances and iconic music. “Now, South African fans have the chance to relive the magic of this extraordinary tour.

“Enjoy a night of music, nostalgia, and sheer entertainment on the big screen in the comfort of Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas, including Cine Prestige where guests relax in extra-large, super-comfortable leather chairs, while ordering a selection of delicious snacks and drinks.” Swift shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. 🌎 Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! “Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website! 🩵”