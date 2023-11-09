Tbo Touch and fans remember Pearl Shongwe a year after her death

A year has passed since SABC and Metro FM’s “The Touchdown” news reader, Pearl Shongwe, was found dead in her Waterfall flat. Radio personality Tbo Touch, who worked with Shongwe on the show, took to his timeline to share a tribute to mark the anniversary of her death.

He posted a video on Instagram and recalled the day he received the news that Shongwe had died, saying that things had not been the same without her. “I remember getting a call from Phila at 5am ET, telling me that Pearl is gone. At first, I thought you left the show, but when she cried I just hung up the phone, left my hotel room and took a long walk. “I don’t ever want to revisit that moment again. Fast-forward it’s a year since you’re gone and it’s still not the same!

“Miss you crazy Pearl aka the number 1 freestyle Co-host, slam dunk news anchor, oh by the way, your show got 2 nominations at the radio awards! Till me again. #rippearlshongwe 🌹💔💔💔.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@tbotouch) Heartbroken fans also shared their tributes for the late “Daily Thetha” presenter. “The show ain’t the same without Pearl!!! Oh her energy, her freestyles. My heart is still broken💔,” commented @ntombebongo.