Tbo Touch honoured by his former high school naming its arts centre after him

Radio personality Tbo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) expressed his gratitude when his former high school in the US paid tribute to him by renaming its arts centre to the Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music. He shared the achievement with social media followers where he showed off his old school and the centre.

He captioned the post: “24 years later, the prestigious Private Catholic School “Bishop Grimes High” @bishopgrimes, its board of Directors and management has chosen to honour Your Boy from Sharpeville by renaming its arts centre to the: “Thabo Molefe Centre of Arts and Music. “The legacy of Robert and Majorie Winston Jones, who raised me through those high school years, will forever live through this milestone achievement. “Never underestimate the power of humble beginnings… God is on the throne !! #whatatimetobealive #cobraalumni”

positivegp wrote: “Priceless memories Thabo. Thank you for sharing your gratitude journal, for being such a mindful and intentional human, husband and father. May God keep shining your light to the rest of the world 🌍 you just keep being amazing @tbotouch ❤️❤️” ade_mahabane wrote: “Wow! The youth of Sharpville should be inspired 😍😍! I am proud to have been born in Sharpville 🙌🙌” karabo_ml wrote: “Historic, a huge congratulations Thabo Molefe,you continue to inspire the nations🙌🏽❤️👏🏽@tbotouch”