Tbo Touch urges parents to be honest with their children

Tbo Touch (real name Thabo Molefe) recently shared his thoughts on how he feels kids should be bought up. The multi-media personality recently made a video about an experience with one of his sons to drive home his message.

In the clip, he said: “It is critical for parents who are raising boys to be very honest with their opinions... You know some of you are raising kids who are not good enough.” He shared a story about going to watch his son sing in his choir, but thought that they were really bad at singing. When his son asked him about his thoughts, Touch was brutally honest.

“I said listen, I’m glad you don’t do this as your primary focus cos you really suck at it.” The renowned radio personality added that the world is not designed to raise men “soft”. “Boys have to be militant and they have to know the truth. The reason why we have a lot of men on antidepressants, muscle relaxants, dealing with depression, they were not built enough to handle pressure. You got to accumulate enough resistance to deal with the pressures of life, especially when you are raising a man,” he said.

The Metro FM presenter also urged parents to be honest with their children because: “When the world tells them what they think, it will crash them...” In the caption alongside his opinionated video, Tbo wrote: “The world, you know, isn't all rainbows and butterflies like we often tell our kids. “Raising boys is no walk in the park, my friend. It's not just about showing up and getting a pat on the back.

“No one really gives a hoot about your participation; it's all about being a winner or a loser, plain and simple. No more arguments needed. “Parents, it's important to be strong and strict with your sons, guiding them through their strengths and weaknesses. Personally, I've taught my boys to be absolute beasts in whatever they put their minds to! #whatatimetobealive.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tbo Touch (@tbotouch) Many of his social media followers agreed with what he was saying. This include @missydube who commented on the post: “I'm raising boys, thanx for sharing..I thought I was a bad mum by being honest...💯.” @zeetakesnicepictures2 added: “😢😂😅😂😢😅😂😅😂 I don’t know why I find this so funny and brutally honest at the same time 🤣.”