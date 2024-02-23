Teen drama ‘Obstruction’ homes in on the struggles of students of colour

Today’s teenagers are hard to understand but hopefully a new teen-drama coming to Mzansi Magic will help put some things in perspective. Set to air on March 18, “Obstruction” will give viewers a peek into the lives and minds of teenagers.

Local actress Luyanda Zuma stars as Zenokuhle, a 17-year-old pupil and Netball superstar with dreams of making her mark and getting picked to play for the Gauteng provincial netball team. However, getting there isn’t an easy as it may seem. With challenges met head-on at every turn, her story will highlight what teenagers of colour go through and how she and her peers navigate relationships with their parents, teachers, love interests, enemies and frenemies.

According to a statement sent to media, the first episode introduces Zenokuhle and her mother Thandiwe (Bukamina Cebekhulu), whom she feels is the enemy of progress in her life. “Thandiwe decides to uproot their lives and transfer her to a new school, in a new neighbourhood, where she needs to start anew. Now she has to prove her skills by trying to lead a not-so-great team to the netball finals.” Zeno’s father, however, is the true impediment to fulfilling her dreams.

“She doesn’t know he has a serious gambling addiction that has led her mother to break her back covering up for him out of love for her daughter,” read the statement. Menzi Biyela plays Zenokuhle’s father, Mandla. Picture: Supplied In the new school, Zenokuhle finds herself facing off with classmates and a love interest shakes up her world further. The supporting cast includes “Uzalo’s” Menzi Biyela, who plays Zenokuhle’s father, Mandla, “Gormora” actress Lerato Mokoka as Ora, “Adulting” star Nhlanhla Kunene and veteran actress Thembsie Matu.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director for Local Entertainment Channels, said the story relates to many youngsters in today’s society. “Youngsters are faced with the pressure to succeed, to be liked by peers, to have an emotionally stable family life, and also nail it in the relationship department. “We hope stories like this one will not only entertain but also shine a spotlight on pertinent themes that many teenagers deal with daily.”