Thandiswa Mazwai outraged by request to perform at ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series

In a now-deleted cryptic post, she wrote: “The nerve!!!! Do you know that someone called me from Washington DC asking me to come perform at their office!!! To make it worse they don’t have a stage just some tiny desk!!!!!”

Award-winning Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai recently teased her fans about possibly performing on NPR’s “ Tiny Desk Concert” series .

The post sent Mazwai’s fans and followers into a frenzy, which then left the songstress trending on X.

“Tiny Desk Concerts” is a video series of live concerts hosted by creator of NPR's popular “All Songs Considered” podcast in Washington, DC.

The concerts are known for their raw, unfiltered performances, where artists are stripped of the grandiose elements of stage shows, bringing their music back to its purest form.