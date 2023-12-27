Thandiswa Mazwai outraged by request to perform at ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series

Award-winning Afro-soul musician Thandiswa Mazwai recently teased her fans about possibly performing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series.
In a now-deleted cryptic post, she wrote: “The nerve!!!! Do you know that someone called me from Washington DC asking me to come perform at their office!!! To make it worse they don’t have a stage just some tiny desk!!!!!”
The post sent Mazwai’s fans and followers into a frenzy, which then left the songstress trending on X.
“Tiny Desk Concerts” is a video series of live concerts hosted by creator of NPR's popular “All Songs Considered” podcast in Washington, DC.
The concerts are known for their raw, unfiltered performances, where artists are stripped of the grandiose elements of stage shows, bringing their music back to its purest form.
The series landed top artists like Babyface, Post Malone, Scarface and Sam Smith among hundreds of other music artists over the years.
Taking to X, fans couldn’t believe that their favourite musician was going to be on the popular series.
Seasoned actress Rami Chuene wrote: “Damn!!!! @thandiswamazwai this tiny desk is not ready for you! A whole King Tha? This is incredible, they’re not worthy but I know you will gracefully do what you do so well. Yes! Yes! Yes! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”
Damn!!!! @thandiswamazwai this tiny desk is not ready for you! A whole King Tha? This is incredible, they’re not worthy but I know you will gracefully do what you do so well. Yes! Yes! Yes! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/iKuefCtzTc— Rami Chuene (@ramichuene) December 27, 2023
@XolieMahlangu said: “Thandiswa Mazwai NPR tiny desk concert?? Oh, I will be seated.”
Thandiswa Mazwai NPR tiny desk concert?? Oh, I will be seated— Xolié (@XolieMahlangu) December 27, 2023