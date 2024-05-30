Thandiswa Mazwai to serenade Durbanites at ‘The Sankofa Tour’

Legendary South African musician Thandiswa Mazwai brings her “The Sankofa Tour” to Durban this weekend. Since she broke into the industry back in 1996, the legendary artist has been one of the most influential singers in post-apartheid South Africa.

Earlier this month, the “Ingoma” hitmaker celebrated the launch of her fourth studio album, “Sankofa” at Carnival City in Johannesburg. She is now heading to Durban for the second stop of her tour, before making her way to Cape Town next month. Durban fans are in for a melodic treat as Mazwai serenades them with her iconic voice and electrifying stage presence.

Recorded in Johannesburg, Dakar, and New York, “Sankofa”, combines archival Xhosa music as well as jazz and west African music. The album also includes collaborations with Meshell Ndegeocello, Nduduzo Makhatini, Thandi Ntuli and Tendai Shoko. Meanwhile, Mazwai’s live concert will also include songs from “Zabalaza”, her iconic debut solo album, which turned 20 this year.

“Sankofa in the Ghanian language Twi means to go back and fetch what’s been left behind – what is important, what honours you, and what needs healing. How apt that as I launch this new work, my seminal album ‘Zabalaza’, celebrates 20 years. For me, this is the year of Sankofa,” she was recently quoted as saying. The multi-award-winning artist added that she is excited about sharing her new music with her fans.

“It is such a privilege to still be able to do what I love after three decades in this industry. Ndibulela ngazozibini for all the love and support. We promise a show full of love and celebration.” Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban Central. When: Friday, May 31, at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets cost between R350 to R600 and are available from Webtickets. Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist. Picture: Supplied Prepare for evening of intrigue at Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist’s vibrant and interactive live two-hour show.

The entertainer, whose real name is Andre Grove, has earned widespread acclaim for his signature brand of comedy and hypnosis which has kept both the young and old at the edge of their seats for decades. According to organisers: “the show is meant for all ages and features the people from your own neighbourhood as they are hypnotised into believing that they are anything from a washing machine to Superman and a host of suggestions in between.” Grove offers the ultimate mix of hypnosis and funny routines, with a bag of dry jokes which will leave you in stitches.

Where: The Northlands Bowling Club in Durban North. When: Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. Cost: Tickets cost R180. Club members pay R160. Tickets can be purchased from Webtickets or by emailing [email protected].

KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Winter Season Members of The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Supplied Cape Town conductor Brandon Phillips returns to the The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra podium to open the season next week. His “curtain-raiser,” which is Haydn’s high-energy “Symphony No. 59,” dubbed the “Fire Symphony”, is sure to delight concert goers.

As he makes his local debut, the distinguished Czech pianist Jan Bartoš, will also take centre stage in a performance of German composer and pianist Felix Mendelssohn’s bravura “Piano Concerto No. 2” in D minor. Meanwhile, Beethoven’s towering “Fifth Symphony,” one of the cornerstones of western music, is set to bring the evening to a rousing end. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Every Thursday from June 6 to June 27. Cost: R50 and are available from Quicket. I heart Market

There is something for everyone at the I heart Market. Picture: Supplied. Even though Durban barely has a winter, it’s time to stock up on those winter woollies, delicious comfort foods and delicious treats at the stylish artisanal, I heart Market This popular gathering is a creative retail space where passion meets purpose. Here KZN “makers” come together to showcase their craft in a meticulously curated celebration of creativity, offering an array of exclusive, premium goods crafted by passionate individuals across various disciplines.

Market manager Tanith Molliere said: “Think once-off collections, small batches and one-of-a-kind treasures you won't find in big malls - delicious artisan food, funky clothing, jewellery, kids clothing, doggie treats or couture. “We pride ourselves in providing a platform for meaningful connections. Chat directly with the makers, get to know the stories behind their brands, and talk about new ideas and inspirations. “So as customers meander through the stalls and invest in one-of-a-kind treasures, they can take pride in knowing that their support fuels the growth of our talented local creative community,” said Molliere.