‘Thanks, chommie’: Tyla makes Mzansi proud on Jimmy Fallon talk show

South African global music sensation Tyla has been trending for all the right reasons and the star makes no secret of the fact that she is proud to be from Mzansi. In her latest TV appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, the Johannesburg-born superstar made Mzansi proud in a video where she took bottle of water from Fallon and said: ‘Thanks, chommie’.

The short clip shared by South African actress Tracey-Lee Oliver had Mzansi in their feels. Oliver captioned her post: “Yoh I've never been so BAAR in my LIFE!!! 😭😭😭@tyla you make us so proud!! #coloured #southafrican #🇿🇦@jimmyfallon #jimmyfallon” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey-lee Oliver (@traceyleeoliver) Making her US TV debut on the talk show, Tyla performed her breakout hit, “Water”, alongside a group of back-up dancers.

Tyla, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, recently clocked the 10-million mark of monthly listeners on Spotify, having her song debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Tyla is the fourth female artist after Tems, Libianca, and Ayra Starr to top the UK official Afrobeats Chart at number 70. Fans reacted to Tyla’s latest achievement: pearlthusi wrote: “South Africa has had a great year on the international stage. We’re so proud of you TEEELAH!!!!”

celestentuli wrote: “🔥🔥🔥❤️ so proud.” jimmynevis wrote: “Wow so dope 🙌.” evangelosfantelas wrote: “I was shocked the other day when Christina Milian played her song in a video, but this??? Wow, I’d bet she’d be on Trevor Noah show next.”