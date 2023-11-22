‘That’s a dope Ad’ DJ Sbu weighs in on Trevor Noah's R33-Million Ad deal

South African born and internationally acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah’s ad, which was intended to promote tourism in South Africa, has received mixed reviews. While the intention was to showcase the beauty and diversity of the country, some felt that the execution missed the mark.

In September, the ad made headlines amid reports that Noah was set to receive R33 million for the promotional material which was geared towards boosting South Africa's appeal as a tourist destination. This sparked significant criticism, particularly concerning the financial aspect of the deal. Come to South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2l4FX3JBq8 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 9, 2023 But during his appearance on “The Penuel Show”, DJ Sbu expressed support for Noah and the ad.

On the show, he said that the comedian's participation in the promotional ad benefited South Africa. “Trevor is world class,” said the DJ, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope.“ “Trevor hosts the Grammy’s, Trevor rubs shoulders with the best of the best.”