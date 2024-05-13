The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards winners are...

It was a celebration of African stars at the 10th annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday. The event was hosted by Nigerian radio personality and TV presenter Ik Osakioduwa for the 10th time in a row.

“Ten years doing the show, it’s been amazing, but at the same time it’s the most nerve-racking experience you’ll ever have,” shared Osakioduwa. He said that when he started hosting he was already on the African platform, but being on the AMVCA’s has helped him up his game. “I realised you still have to up your game a lot more because it’s everybody, the best of the best from the industry, everywhere in Africa, so it’s helped me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic) Leading the pack this year, with five awards altogether was the 2023 Nigerian drama “Breath of Life”. The movie took home the award for Best Movie and its cast and crew; Ademola Adedoyin won Best Supporting Actor; BB Sasor took home the Best Director award; Genoveva Umeh won Best Supporting Actress and Wale Ojo won Best Lead Actor. Best Lead Actress went to Kehinde Bankole for the movie “Adire”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic) Meanwhile, South African multi-award-winning director Sihle Hlophe’s “Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?” took the Best Documentary honours. Actor Chimezie Imo was awarded with the Trailblazer award. An emotional Imo said: “I just want to say a big thank you. Africa Magic, thank you for making me feel seen and recognising this gift God has blessed me with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo) “So every actor, young, upcoming, you are one audition away from your big break. Keep showing up. My name is Chimezie Imo and I am an actor, see you at work.” Chimezie Imo. Picture: Instagram Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow was honoured with the Industry Merit Award. Idowu Philips. Picture: Instagram The Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to Nigerian actor and writer Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Richard Mofe-Damijo. Picture: Instagram Full list of winners below: Voting categories Best Digital Content Creator: Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola - “Medical Negligence”

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa): Femi Adebayo - “The Warrior” Best Short Film: “Broken Mask” - Kagho Idhebor Best Scripted M-Net Original: “Slum King” - Chinenye Nworah

Best Unscripted M-Net Original: “Foreign Wives” - Nnodim Chigozie George Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa): “The Strong One” - Molebogeng Mapotlakele and Joseph Merlin Tafou Wambo Best MultiChoice Talent factory Movie: “Her Dark Past”

Best Indigenous M-Net Original: “Irora Iya” Non-voting categories Best Costume Design: “Jagun Jagun” - Lola Awe

Best Movie: “Breath of Life” Best Writing Movie: “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Best Make Up: “Mamiwata”

Best Writing TV Series: “Volume” Best Art Direction: “Over the Bridge” Best Supporting Actor: Ademola Adedoyin - “Breath of Life”

Best Cinematography: “Over the Bridge” Best Director: BB Sasor - “Breath of Life” Best Documentary: “Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?” - Sihle Hlophe

Best Editing: “The Black Book” - Antonio Ribeiro Best Scripted Series: “Itura” Best Unscripted Series: “GH Queens”

Best Sound Design: “Blood Vessel” Best Supporting Actress: Genoveva Umeh - “Breath of Life” Best Lead Actress: Kehinde Bankole - “Adire”