The 11th kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival kicks off in the Mother City with the industry’s who’s who in attendance

In the past few years, I’ve had the pleasure of covering kykNET’s Silwerskerm Film Festival, which has grown in leaps and bounds. Throughout this time, two things were evident. The first was kykNET’s commitment to helping grow the film and TV industry by giving newcomers a platform along with their more seasoned peers.

Side note: Several respected film-makers started their careers on mentorship programmes with the festival. And the second – and perhaps most important post-Covid-19 – it created work for everyone from the crew and cast to the production team. The sense of camaraderie spotted in the foyer of The Bay Hotel, which has been the host venue for the festival, is inspiring.

That being said, the 11th kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday, August 23, and ends with the inaugural kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday, August 26. By the way, a limited number of tickets have been open to members of the public, too. Back to the festival, there are five feature films, 15 short films and six documentaries premièring over the three days. And the who’s who in the industry will be gracing the blue carpet.

That’s not forgetting the myriad master classes, panel discussions, workshops and sneak peek events. Also, there will be previews of TV pilot episodes shown as well. On the movie front, these are the offerings to look out for: “Hans steek die Rubicon oor”, which is based on Rudie van Rensburg’s best-seller of the same title, stars Nicola Hanekom, Tobie Cronjé, Sandra Prinsloo and June van Merch.

It centres on Hans (Pierre van Pletzen), who incites a rebellion among fellow residents at his old-age home for the draconian rules enforced on them. A scene from “Hans steek die Rubicon oor”, which is based on Rudie van Rensburg’s best-seller of the same title. Picture: Supplied “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak” is based on Annie Klopper’s best-seller of the same name. Kabous Meiring makes her directorial debut with this film, which stars Carla Smith as Pamina, a journalist looking for a fresh break in a picturesque West Coast town. In escaping her former troubles, she finds herself slap-bang in the middle of a scandal with rock star Wolf de Jager (played by Christiaan Schoombie).

The star-studded cast includes Anna-Mart van der Merwe, Lee-Ann van Rooi, Albert Pretorius, Armand Aucamp and Duane Willams. A romantic comedy that is bound to tickle the funny bone is “Frankie en Felipé”, starring Bradley Olivier (Frankie) and Solomon Cupido (Felipé), who also share the writing credits with Brett Michael Innes. Bradley Olivier and Solomon Cupido co-star in the romantic comedy, “Frankie en Felipé”. The story centres on two brothers who, after being separated as young boys, follow different career paths. They meet at Frankie’s wedding, where, given their time apart, becomes a hotbed for chaos as mishaps and misunderstandings flourish.

Directed by Marvin-Lee Beukes, the cast includes Ilse Klink, Zane Meas, Kim Syster and Bouwer Bosch. The other big screen drawcard is “Blindelings”, a psychological thriller directed by Ivan Botha, with his partner, Donnalee Roberts, as the lead. She plays a brilliant blind pianist who suffers from synaesthesia. Jacques Bessenger, Ludwig Binge and Wilhelm van der Walt are also cast in the film.

Last but not least, there is “Old Righteous Blues”, which shines a spotlight on the Western Cape’s Christmas Choirs. Set in the divided Boland community, this Romeo and Juliet story was filmed in Robertson. It tells the story of Hantjie (Ayden Croy), who harbours a desire to become the drum major for his Christmas choir. Unfortunately, the choir’s staunch leaders feel differently.

The situation is worsened by Hantjie falling in love with the daughter of a rival choir leader. Kevin Smith, Simon Bruinders and Ivan Abrahams are among the principal cast in this must-see offering. The documentaries in the line-up include: “Teater na die mense”, which tells the remarkable story of the Cape Flats Players theatre company that employed theatre to challenge the apartheid system and encourage audiences to resist suppression.

“Langafstand” follows cross-country athlete Deon-Lee Hendricks from Cloetesville, Stellenbosch, who, with the help of his coach and athletics legends Elana van Zyl and Zola Budd, prepares for the trial that could lead to his selection for the South African team to compete in Australia. “’n Gids vir Louzanne” is another inspirational sports documentary that explores the complex, symbiotic relationship between a visually-impaired Bloemfontein paralympic athlete, Louzanne Coetzee, and her race guides. “Call of the Wild” shows viewers how a unique sound safari grants a young blind woman access to the wonders of nature, while Besmet exposes how the iconic African lion is tragically and cruelly threatened by poisoning.

And “Born Behind Bars” is a gripping documentary about a pregnant woman who receives a 10-year jail sentence. The short films on offer include: “Helmhart” is the festival’s first ghost story and Gothic romance. It is the brainchild of Zenobia Kloppers, who has won numerous awards, including the Silwerskerm gong for Best Actress for her performance in “Fiela se Kind”.

“’n Doop” delves into the resulting trauma born from school initiation rituals. A slice of life comes to the fore in comedies, “Koors and Karen” and “Volle Bors”. That’s not forgetting, “Een Saam”, which tackles gender dysphoria and the sadness it brings.