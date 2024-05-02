The 4th annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival takes centrestage in Durban this weekend

The fourth annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival is set to unfold from this weekend in Durban. Under the theme, “Building Bridges Through Arts”, the event will explore the arts as it seeks to be a defender of social justice and human rights.

This year, delegates from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo will participate in the festival. The event will includes round-table discussions as well as site visits to the KwaMuhle and Luthuli Museums and the Nelson Mandela Capture Site. Curated by the Centre for Creative Arts, the festival includes six not-to-miss events.

During its opening night, audiences can expect to be captivated by Mike van Graan’s acclaimed solo production, “My Fellow South Africans.” This production from the renowned arts policy specialist and political playwright is a satirical take on contemporary South Africa and it will be performed by award winning actress, Kim Blanché Adonis Van Graan will also be curate round-tables and discussions at the gathering.

For film enthusiasts, the festival will screen a documentary from Enver Samuels titled, “Ntombikayise Kubheka, Bones of Memory”. Meanwhile, potent dance production by Kateryna Aloshyna from Ukraine titled, “We Stand for Freedom”, will reflect on what the fight for freedom means for Ukrainians as well as South Africans. The performance involves the audience in interactive participation through digital mediums and based on these responses, the dancers will adapt their performances on stage.

Meanwhile, “Shakespeare to Gaza” will see South African activist artists responding to the unfolding genocide, weaving together key historical moments reflected in Shakespearean text and extracts of the “Gaza Monologues”. Then, Durban-based choreographer, dancer and community activist, Musa Hlatshwayo will perform his interactive installation, “Rubbish Orchestra”. The festival culminates in a free-of-charge closing event which will be curated by Dr Michelle Stewart from UKZN’s Digital Arts Unit.

This event will feature large-scale digital projections which showcase animation, experimental film and digital imagery. This programme will also include interactive multimedia performances, an exhibition and a collaborative 30-meter artwork accompanied by performances by students from the Centre for Jazz and Contemporary Music. Where: The UKZN Howard College Theatre.

When: May 3-8. Cost: R40 to R100 from Webtickets. The full programme is available at artfluence.ukzn.ac.za. “After Isimangaliso” (After the Miracle)

DUT students performing “After Isimangaliso” (After the Miracle). Picture: Supplied. Second years students at Durban University of Technology (DUT) are staging a production which looks at the notion of democracy and hope. Created, devised and directed by Dr Tanya van der Walt and Dr Tamar Meskin, “After Isimangaliso” (After the Miracle), analyses the nation’s past as it transitioned into democracy and the disappointments that followed, three decades later. “It explores South Africa today and considers the possibility of daring for a better future, particularly for South Africa’s youth,” producers said.

The production also challenges politicians and decision-makers to listen to the voices of the next generation. Where: DUT Courtyard Theatre in Musgrave. When: May 3-4, at 6pm.

Cost: R50 and R20 for students. For tickets call 031 373 2194 or email [email protected]. Umhlanga Craft Beer Festival Beer lovers will be able to give their taste buds a treat with some of the finest craft beers on offer in SA. Picture: Supplied. This gathering is set to showcase some of the finest craft beers on offer in SA.

The festival will also feature a line up of top live acts and a selection of scrumptious food stalls. Where: Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga. When: Saturday, May 4, from 12pm.

Cost: R150 - R200 from Webtickets. “Rhythm” Internationally-acclaimed Brigham Young University’s Ballroom Dance Company (BDC), are set to stage their new show, “Rhythm”, in Durban this weekend.

The dance spectacular presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment while also adding a contemporary point of view to the production. “Rhythm’s” innovative choreography has been described as fun-filled, compelling and engaging. Renowned for their unparalleled talent and captivating performances, the BDC stands out as one of the globe’s most distinguished university dance companies.

This year, the team is embarking on an epic tour, hitting cities in Utah, Idaho, and Washington in America as well as captivating audiences in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Meanwhile, proceeds from ticket sales will go toward supporting initiatives that enhance the arts, particularly dance, in each visited region. Professor Curt Holman, artistic director of the BDC said: “We are absolutely thrilled to share our passion for dance worldwide while also making a tangible impact in the communities we visit.

“Through our performances and charitable contributions, we aim to inspire and uplift individuals through the universal language of dance.” Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Saturday, May 4, at 2pm.