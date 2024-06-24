‘The Bala Family’ season 2 could see the reunion of The Bala Brothers

Hailed for its authenticity in the first season, Mzansi Magic’s reality TV show, “The Bala Family,” will make a much-anticipated return in August. The new season promises to bring even more family drama as siblings, Pinky, Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo and their mother, Mama Vuyiswa, invite viewers into their homes once again, following the death of the family patriarch, Sebenzile Jafta.

Fondly known as Tat’uJafta, he was also part of this captivating show until his passing on February 10. According to a statement from the channel, Mama Vuyiswa, will be taking it upon herself to foster unity between the Bala and Jafta families as a way of honouring his memory. This includes having to provide for his children and especially his grandchildren, something which Zwai and Pinky are opposed to.

“The new season will see the siblings look at acquiring a family home and as a family, they are united in a decision to purchase a home for Mama Vuyiswa, marking their inaugural family residence,” read the statement. The million rand question remains: how do they sort out the financial aspect of this plan? Another exciting aspect on the show is the decision to revive The Bala Brothers, who have not collaborated in years.

“Some members in the family see the group’s reunion as an opportunity to help finance the new family home, while others have other ideas,” the channel added. Shirley Adonisi, director for Local Entertainment Channels said: “The first season of ‘The Bala Family’ was a huge success and positively welcomed by our audience. “We are excited for the second season and in the same breath, saddened at the loss of Bab’ Jafta who has since passed on.

“We continue to grieve with the family, honour Bab’ Jafta for his contribution to the show and we dedicate this season to his memory.” The family, known for their musical talents, have garnered many viewers for their show, which was launched last year. In season one, viewers were taken on an emotional roller-coaster as they witnessed the family overcoming a number of obstacles, including their individual religious and cultural beliefs, sexuality and views on family life.