‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ is a psychological thriller with a darkly comic touch

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane” is set to debut at the Baxter Theatre in August and it promises to be an enthralling theatrical experience. The psychological thriller with a darkly comic touch, explores the tumultuous relationship between mother and daughter in a small Irish village in the early 1990s.

Directed by Charmaine Weir-Smith, the production boasts a talented cast featuring Jennifer Steyn as Mag, Julie Anne McDowell as Maureen, Bryan Hiles as Pato, and Sven Ruygrok as Ray. The story revolves around Maureen Folan, a 40-year-old woman who lives with her 70-year-old mother, Mag, in Leenane, Connemara. As Maureen cares for her ailing mother, she also seeks love and a soul mate. However, it appears that Mag's presence might be hindering her daughter's pursuit of happiness and love.

The play delves into secrets, lies and the search for authenticity. According to Weir-Smith, McDonagh has crafted a “complex” narrative with nuanced characters, allowing the audience to see themselves and the people they know reflected in the story. “This is a play about secrets and lies and also about finding your authentic voice and using it,” said Weir-Smith.

“The audience sees themselves and the people they know in these four characters, and that’s what good theatre does it holds a mirror up to us and reveals us to ourselves. While the play centres on some serious issues such as mental health, McDonagh has written the full human experience. “So we laugh with these characters, we feel for them deeply and they take us on a journey we never expected.” One key aspect that Weir-Smith focused on was tapping into the universality of the play's themes and characters.

“I was fortunate to have almost a year to prepare for ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’. I was able to immerse myself in the text and the world of these characters. “By the time we commenced rehearsals, my vision for the piece was strong and in place. I needed to tap into the universality of the play. Yes, it is set in Ireland but its themes and characters resonate with South African audiences. By finding these universal elements, Weir-Smith sought to make the play relevant and engaging to the local audience.

“At its heart, ‘The Beauty Queen of Leenane’ is about humanity. “What happens to people when they have few options when they need to survive? What happens when the unexpected happens, how do we respond? “The uncertainty of life resonates with all South Africans. But this is also a story about a mother-daughter relationship and the powerful journey that the audience goes on makes for a great night at the theatre.

Jennifer Steyn in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. Picture: Brett Rubin “The play is a psychological thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. If I had to sum up in three words what the audience will experience during the play it would be: powerful, explosive and unexpected.” “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” made a noise at the 2023 Naledi Theatre Awards, winning several prestigious awards including Best Director of a Play, Best Production of a Play and Best Supporting Actress in a Play for Jennifer Steyn. Weir-Smith has expressed her delight at the honours, citing that these accolades have been a gratifying recognition of the hard work and dedication she and her team put into creating this outstanding theatrical experience.

“Being honoured by the Naledi Theatre Awards was amazing. It felt like the cherry on the top of an already wonderful creative experience.” Moreover, the production has also partnered with the non-profit organization Vintage With Love, which combines fashion and charity in a unique and stylish way. Vintage With Love engages in the resale of gently-worn clothes and uses the proceeds to support literacy and early childhood development charities throughout South Africa.

By collaborating with this organisation, The Beauty Queen of Leenane" aims to contribute positively to social causes while providing an enjoyable night of theatre for the patrons. The audience has the opportunity to participate in this charitable effort by bringing their pre-loved clothing to place in donation bins in the theatre's foyer before the performance of the play. “This NPO does amazing work with literacy and early childhood development charities throughout South Africa through the sale of good quality, pre-loved clothing.

“As the Vintage With Love team says, ‘It’s good for the planet, good for your wallet and great for charities in need’, so it’s a win-win all around while enjoying a great night of theatre.” “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” will be staged at the Baxter Theatre from August 2 to 19. Ticket prices vary from from R150 to R240 and are available at Webtickets.

MOYA in rehearsals at Zip Zap Dome. Picture: Joan Ward ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “MOYA” Where: Artscape Opera House. When: August 3 - 6.

MOYA, the circus spectacular by Zip Zap, is back after its successful tour in France and Switzerland. The name MOYA, which means Spirit, perfectly captures the essence of Zip Zap's proud South African heritage. The show not only showcases the incredible talents of the performers but also tells the inspiring story of the non-profit organisation's commitment to providing free circus training to thousands of South African youths over the past three decades.

The narrative of MOYA revolves around the theme of belonging and how it can profoundly impact the lives of the country's youth. The show aims to change the narrative surrounding young people and their potential, emphasising the transformative power of a sense of belonging and support. And it exhibits flawless displays of aerial skills, juggling mastery, and a thrilling acrobatic wheel routine, captivating both young and old. Through its unique and artistic interpretation, MOYA celebrates unity and diversity, embracing the richness of South Africa's cultural tapestry.