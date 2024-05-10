The Billionaires are the DJ duo energising Mzansi’s queer party scene

Award-winning DJ duo Ngcebo Mdima and Karabo Motlogelwa, known as The Billionaires, are energising Mzansi’s queer party scene with diverse sets and spiritual sounds. Mdima, from KwaMashu, north of Durban, and Motlogelwa, from Orange Farm, are a queer power couple who are electrifying the South African house music scene right now.

The couple met in 2016 through social media and the rest is history. In 2022, they formed The Billionaires after finally deciding that it was time to transition from being artist managers and they then decided to brand themselves as DJs. The idea was inspired by their mutual love for music and entertaining people in general.

Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle, Motlogelwa said: “We are lovebirds and we are also business partners. We believe in building together and the only way to achieve that is through respect for one another and effective communication. We separate our love life from the business by not addressing business matters during our time and vice versa.” “Having worked behind the scenes in our PR and marketing agency while we were promoting other artists, it exposed us to some of the incredibly gifted artists and producers in this country and when we ventured into the music scene as artists, those relationships we built influenced the people we worked with in some of the songs we have produced.” The Billionaires Ngcebo Mdima and Karabo Motlogelwa. Picture: Supplied. Describing their style of music, he said: “We both cannot sing to save our lives, although we have impeccable taste in music, so DJing seemed like a pretty good choice to express ourselves and share our love through music. We specialise in Afro-tech and commercial gqom.”

The Billionaires currently have a new song, “Izinyoni”, the remix to which they collaborated with acclaimed international songstress Lizwi Mbatha, and a contributing producer who added gqom elements to the song, Volka Ndlovu. “Izinyoni” means birds in Zulu. The song sets the tone for a lyrical and melodic experience that celebrates the freedom, beauty and joy of nature. With its catchy hooks and energetic rhythms, it invites listeners to dance, sing along and relive fond memories of singing this uplifting song from their childhood days. “It is a captivating song that takes us on a nostalgic journey back to our elementary school days. This genre-blending masterpiece combines the rhythmic elements of Afro-tech and the infectious beats of gqom, resulting in a truly unique and vibrant new sound, titled Afro-gqom,” they said.

Asked what the queer nightlife looks like right now and how it has changed, Motlogelwa said: "Back in the day, there were little to no gay clubs that accommodate the LGBTQIA+ community to enjoy in a safe environment where they will not be judged or be discriminated against. Now we do have such places and they have created safe spaces for us to enjoy without having to look over our shoulders." "Having a dedicated nightlife space is of crucial importance for several reasons. Such spaces provide a safe and inclusive environment where queer individuals can freely express their identities without fear of judgement or discrimination. "This sense of safety and acceptance is essential for fostering a strong sense of community and belonging. Another great thing about having safe spaces for the queer community is that it promotes visibility and acceptance and this helps challenge the stereotypes, breaks down prejudice and contributes to the broader understanding of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities."