The bubbly and vino will be flowing at Joburg’s Champagne and Bubbles Fest

The finest bubbles from South Africa and France will take centre stage this weekend, where every sip can be a celebration of life’s luxurious moments. The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival 2024 promises attendees an unforgettable experience.

The two-day gathering, which will take place in Sandton, will feature Cap Classiques from South Africa, Champagnes from France and Proseccos from Italy. Some of the brands which will be featured at the glamorous affair include Amari Wines, Anthonij Rupert Wyne (L’Ormarins), Bon Courage Estate, Boschendal, Graham Beck, iMvula Wines, JC le Roux, Khulu Fine Wine, Kleine Zalze Wines and Nanola Wines. Meanwhile, attendees can also enjoy Perdeberg Wines, Pongracz, Taittinger, Ultimate Provence, Veuve de Vernay, Villiera Wines and WCellar.

Several selections of bubbles wil be available to enjoy at The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival 2024. Supplied image. On Friday, May 17, ticket-holders will receive a welcome glass of chilled bubbly as well as tastings of all the champs on display. There will also be a harvest table from, By Word of Mouth caterers as well as access to the top winemakers to learn about the artistry and passion that go into each bottle. To set the ambience, the festival will also feature live music from Veronique Lalouette whose soulful melodies will serenade guests as the sun sets. Then, a DJ and saxophonist will kick the party into high gear.

Day one’s festivities are limited to 350 people, who will all receive two bottles of award-winning Cap Classique as a parting gift. In addition, day one’s attendees will be surrounded in style as the gathering will be decked out in opulent decor, including crystal chandeliers and velvet drapes which will be the backdrop for an elegant evening. The dress code for Friday’s event is “Sophisticated Chic.” Tickets cost R2250 per person from Webtickets.

Meanwhile, Saturday, May 18, will be a daytime soiree and ticket-holders will receive a souvenir crystal glass and 15 tasting coupons. They will also be serenaded by Lalouette as well as a DJ and saxophonist to get them grooving on the dance floor. The dress code for day two of the gathering is “Sophisticated Floral Chic” and there are only 800 tickets available, at a cost of R450 per person, available from Webtickets.

Where: The Inanda Polo Club in Sandton. When: Friday, May 17, from 6pm - 10pm, and Saturday, May 18, from 11am to 4pm. Cost: Tickets for Friday cost R2250 per person and Saturday’s tickets cost R450 per person. All tickets are available from Webtickets.

Joey Rasdien. File image. Joey Rasdien at The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Comedy lovers are in for a rib-tickling evening as comedy heavyweight Joey Rasdien performs in the City of Gold, on Friday night. The Johannesburg-born comic is no stranger to the industry and started his career about two decades ago. Apart from his many stand-up comedy shows over the years, he has also starred in several productions including “Material’, “Running Riot”, “Bunny Chow”, “Vaatjie Sien Sy Gat” and “Dollars.”

He is now bringing his unique sense of humour, which has earned him widespread acclaim, to the Joburg stage. His 90-minute stand-up act will take on a cinema-style format and there will be unreserved seating. Where: The Protea Hotel Fire & Ice at Melrose Arch

When: Saturday, May 18th, at 8pm. Cost: Tickets cost R160 per person and are available through Quicket. Parktown Neon Night Run

Work on your fitness while supporting a worthy cause this weekend in Joburg. Parktown High School for Girls is hosting a Neon Night Run to raise funds for their sports programme. There is something for all fitness levels and participants can choose from a 5km and 10km race. The 10km will be two laps of the 5km route and will start at 5.15pm, while the 5km starts at 5.20pm.

There are also bragging rights up for grabs as the winning man and woman will receive a prize. Headlamps are compulsory as the golf course, where the run will be held, gets quite dark at night. Participants are welcome to run or walk. There will be food and drink on sale at the clubhouse. The Neon night run is a family-friendly event but no dogs will be allowed.