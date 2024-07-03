The Drama Factory to host a concert to fund roof repairs

Shake off the winter chill while contributing towards a worthy cause at The Bullets’ concert this weekend. The proceeds from the six-piece bands’ performance will go towards repairing The Drama Factory’s roof, which was damaged by severe storms earlier this year.

Sue Diepeveen, the founder of the renowned Mother City performing theatre, explained that they need to raise funds for the insurance shortfall. “As you all know, our roof took flight in April and we have been fortunate to be able to get it fixed in quickstep time, and while a lot of the damage was covered by our insurance, quite a bit was not,” a part of The Drama Factory’s Instagram post read. “We need to cover the shortfall and hope that you will come and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun to that end.”

They added in the post that that the concert will be an informal show and a chance to for attendees to unwind, dance and enjoy great music. “Attendees can also support the cause through non-attending tickets. It’s a win-win: a night of boogieing to support a local venue”, Diepeveen added. Following the previous ‘roof-raising’ performance by fellow musicians, The Cape of Storms at The Drama Factory, The Bullets are eager to set the stage alight with their electrifying performances.

Their music is expected to have attendees singing out loud as they dance the night away. Diepeveen hopes that the local community will arrive in their numbers as they not only help the organisation get back on their feet, but they can also look forward to a fun-filled musical extravaganza. Where: The Drama Factory in Somerset West.

When: Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6. Both shows start at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost R200 and can be purchased from their official website for attendance and R150 for non-attending tickets. Bo Petersen is a scene from ‘Pieces of Me’. Picture: Webtickets. “Pieces of Me”

The riveting stage production of “Pieces of Me”, seeks to find the answer to: “Who are you if you can no longer be who you are?” Written and performed by renowned local actress Bo Petersen, this play is a profoundly moving personal story of the unspoken histories that many people carry within them. The show is also an exploration of family secrets, with resonances that still echoes in modern society.

Directed by Royston Stoffels and with Chris Petersen on the piano, this multi-layered piece of storytelling renegotiates personal histories and asks questions about identity. It is a must-watch for those who are interested in seeking the deeper meaning of life. Where: The Baxter Studio at The Baxter Theatre Company in Rondebosch.

When: From July 10 to July 27. Cost: Tickets start from R165 and are available at Webtickets. “The 'Not Particularly' Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Mr. Fox is one of the best in the business when it comes to stealing poultry. However, after having his first cub, he leaves that life behind and settles for a safer and more viable career. But now, with his life calm and ordinary, he misses his glory days of outwitting the greedy and wicked farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean. As things become dull, his marriage starts to falter and he struggles to be a good father to his cubs. Will Mr. Fox return to his old ways? And if he does, how will the wicked farmers react now that their old nemesis is back?

Presented by the Habib Drama Studio, “The 'Not Particularly' Fantastic Mr. Fox” promises a wild and ridiculous adventure for all ages to enjoy. Filled with laughs, thrills, drama, and... well, probably chickens, this stage production promises to be an entertaining occasion. Attendees are welcome to take their your food and drink into the theatre, but are urged to return their glasses to the bar after the show.

No entry will be permitted after the show starts and latecomers will be admitted at intermission. In addition, children are not permitted to sit on laps and no flash photography or videography is allowed. Where: The Masque Theatre in Muizenberg.