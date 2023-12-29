The festivities continue in Durban with classical productions and NYE parties

The Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo continues its festive offerings with a fabulous treat for the whole family this weekend. Peter Wright’s magical production of “The Nutcracker” has become synonymous with Christmas cheer. The ballet classic will be screened for three performances only.

The brand new production, which was filmed at the Royal Opera House in London, will be shown on the big screen. Set to the brilliant score by Tchaikovsky, this festive ballet classic combines the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular dancing. The production offers breathtaking choreography and Julia Trevelyan Oman’s gorgeous, timeless designs with live music from the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

The 170 minute screening features Royal Ballet dancers Sophie Allnatt as Clara and Leo Dixon as her enchanted Nutcracker. Audiences can prepare to be taken on a Christmas eve adventure to fight the Mouse King, dance in the Kingdom of Sweets, and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince performed by principal dancers Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo.

When: December 29 -30 at 6pm and December 31 at 2pm. Cost: R150 via Computicket, call 082 4998 636 or email [email protected]. Booking is essential. Food will be available at the venue. Strictly Soul

Africa's biggest R&B party is back in Durban to close off 2023. If you're a lover of soul music then you can enjoy a perfect evening of songs by Rihanna, Beyonce, TLC, Mary J Blige, Trey Songz, Summer Walker and more at the Strictly Soul party. Spearheaded by DJ Akio and his team, the night will be sensual as it is fun and lighthearted. Dinner service will be available as well as table bookings. Where: Eden Champagne Garden.

When: Friday, December 29 at 7pm. Cost: R60 - R150 via Quicket or R200 at the door. Nibs and Spuy’s Music Concert

Guitarist Nibs van der Spuy and violinist Ant Cawthorn-Blazeby from the legendary band Landscape Prayers, will be returning to The Old Mushroom Farm for their final performance of the year on Saturday, December 30. The audience will be treated to their unique brand of eclectic music, from Celtic, folk, Irish jigs, African and classic Landscape Prayers songs. Where: The Old Mushroom Farm.

When: Saturday, December 30 at 4pm. Cost: R150 via Quicket. For more information contact [email protected], or call 060 470 1218. Fact Durban Rocks New Year’s 2023

All the hottest artists and DJs will be filling up Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 for the hottest party in the city. Patrons can expect midnight fireworks, two stages and over 100m of bars and food stalls. Patrons can bring in an empty cooler box with camp chairs and/or blankets. The New Fact Merch will also be available. Artists on the bill include Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), Cassper Nyovest, Dlala Thukzin, Tyler ICU, Big Zulu, Nomfundo Moh, Blxckie, DJ Tira and Big Nuz among others.

Where: Moses Mabhida People’s Park When: Sunday December 31 from 6pm to 6am Cost: From R200 to R1500 via https://www.factdurbanrocks.com/2023/09/20/fact-durban-rocks-new-years-2023/#tickets

“Mr and Mrs Normal” Join the indomitable Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert as they embark on their newest comedy serving, “Mr and Mrs Normal”. Featuring brand-new characters and a few old favourites not to mention show stopping music, “Mr and Mrs Normal” is the perfect comedic cleanser to finish the year with a bang

Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands. When: December 29-30 at 7.30pm, December 31 at 8.30pm with dancing until 1am. Cost: R180-R220 at Computicket.

Caribbean Glow New Years Eve The Kloof Country Club will be hosting an exclusive New Year’s eve bash for ladies 25 and over and men over 27 years of age. Party-goers can experience the vibrant energy of the Caribbean with tropical-themed decor, lively music, and an unforgettable atmosphere.

Dinner will also be available. There will be a complimentary drink on arrival before 10pm. Where: Kloof Country Club. When: December 31 from 6pm.

Cost: R100 at the door after 8pm. Summerdaze NYE Beach Party 2023 Say farewell to 2023 at Beachwood Beach. The beach will be the perfect party destination, fully kitted with live entertainment, dance floors, lounges, bars, good food and great music to bring you into 2024.

Tickets are limited and no under 18s are allowed. Where: Beachwood, Durban North. When: December 31 from 1pm.