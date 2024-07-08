The full list of nominees for the 12th kykNET Silwerskerm Awards

AS THE annual Silwerskerm Festival draws closer, kykNET has announced the nominees for the TV section of the prestigious Silwerskerm Festival Awards for Film and Television. The ceremony will see the top achievers, including presenters, actors and film-makers, who have contributed to great television and entertainment between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, being celebrated.

The TV section pays homage to more than 20 categories and boasts a special section for lifetime contributions by living legends. Meanwhile, the Lifetime Award Recipients will be announced on August 15. Leading the pack this year is “Taktiek”, with six nominations in various categories.

Lead actors James Borthwick and Mandri Sutherland will go head-to-head for the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy award, while Bennie Fourie and Schalk Bezuidenhout will battle it out for the Best Actor in a Comedy award. Leché Joubert and Marion Holm have also been nominated together in the Best Actress in a Comedy category. “Suidooster”, “Binnelanders”, “Arendsvlei” and “Diepe Waters” tread closely with four nominations each, while “Wyfie” and the hit movie “Magda Louw”, bagged three nominations each.

Meanwhile, an independent panel of experts are deliberating on the Personality of the Year category winner, but kykNET viewers can also nominate their favourites. Those in the running this year include Brendan Peyper and Rachelle Fourie of “Op my eish!”, Derick Hougaard of “Hougaard – Liefling van Loftus”, Avril Albetti of “Die Brug”, Anita Lloyd of “Die Real Housewives van die Wynlande” and the winners of “Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam”, Karen Els and Gert Joubert. Viewers have until August 5 to cast their votes on the kykNET website.

The gala event, which takes place on Saturday, August 31, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will also be broadcasted on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Sunday, September 1, at 8pm. Full list of nominees: Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

“Magda Louw” – Gershwin Mias “Lui maar op, Belinda” – Annelisa Weiland “Taktiek” – Mandri Sutherland

“Taktiek” – James Borthwick Best Presenter in an Entertainment Programme “Wie word ’n miljoenêr?” – Rian van Heerden

“Kyk wie praat” – De Klerk Oelofse “My ma kook beter as joune” – Early-B “Sê jou sê” – Aden Thomas

Best Presenter in a Lifestyle Programme “Ommighellie” – Frazer Barry “Elders: Frankryk” – Erns Grundling

“4 x 4 met André” – André de Villiers “Gee my krag” – Konrad Raubenheimer “Hier gaan ons alweer” – Petri de Wet

“Lottoland: Help ’n dorp” – Leah van Niekerk “La’t wiel” – Hannes Visser “Ysters van die landgoed” – Johnny Davids

Best Newcomer in a Telenovela or Soap “Suidooster” – Jadon Booysen “Diepe Waters” – Diandré Slabbert

“Binnelanders” – Megan Troskie “Arendsvlei” – Talia Davis “Wyfie” – Mienke Ehlers

Best Actor in a Comedy “Magda Louw” – Hannes van Wyk “Lui maar op, Belinda” – Chris van Niekerk

“Taktiek” – Bennie Fourie “Taktiek” – Schalk Bezuidenhout Best Actress in a Comedy

“Magda Louw” – Desiré Gardner “Lui maar op, Belinda” – Brümilda van Rensburg “Taktiek” – Leché Joubert

“Taktiek” – Marion Holm Best Presenter in a Reality Programme “In die sop” – Bertus Basson

“Kokkedoor: Vuur en Vlam” – Bertus Basson and Kobus Botha “Op my eish!” – Jo Black Best Ensemble Presenter Team

“eNuus” – Jenna-Leigh Bilong, Daniëlla van Heerden, Barron Hufkie, Genée White, Echbert Boezak, Percivale Young “Ontbytsake” – Dawie Roodt, Charlene Lackay, Corli Prinsloo, Leon Gropp, Annika de Beer “Die groot ontbyt” – Pierre Breytenbach, Jennifer Myburgh, Jenna-Leigh Bilong

“Kom ons praat daaroor” – Annelie Bouwer, Charonike Nel, Tanya de Vente-Bijker “Toks en Tjops” – Breyton Paulse, Hamilton Wessels, Rika Nieuwoudt, Rikus de Beer, Janina Oberholzer, Jean de Villiers, Jonathan Mokuena, Jannie du Plessis, Tommy Dickson (Chef Vaatjie) Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela or Soap

“Suidooster” – Marco Spaumer “Diepe Waters” – Werner Coetser “Binnelanders” – Odelle de Wet

“Arendsvlei” – Bobby Stuurman “Wyfie” – Marguerite van Eeden Best Male Supporting Actor in a Drama

“Hartklop” – Jacques Bessenger “Straat” – Wilhelm van der Walt “Die Byl” – Gershwin Mias

“Koek” – Dawid Minnaar Best Female Supporting Actor in a Drama “Hartklop” – Carla Classen

“Trompoppie” – Marion Holm “Koek” – Sandra Prinsloo “Koek” – Llandi Beeslaar

Best Presenter in a Magazine Programme “Kwêla” – Pieter Koen “Bravo!” – Ewan Strydom

“Prontuit” – Kabous Meiring “Klop!” – Heindrich Wyngaard “Medies” – Darren Green

Best Presenter in a Documentary Reality Programme “Grondpad geloof” – Dana Snyman “Hougaard: Liefling van Loftus” – Rian van Heerden

Best Presenter in a Talk Show “Roer” – Alfred Adriaan “KoppieTeeFontein” – Jak de Priester

“Hannes aan Huis” – Hannes van Wyk “Laataand by Rian” – Rian van Heerden Best Presenter in a Current Affairs Programme

“In gesprek” – Lourensa Eckard “Grootplaas” – Mia Slabbert “Wie’s nuus?” – Mia Spies

“Sakegesprek met Theo Vorster” – Theo Vorster Best Actor in a Drama “Die Byl” – Waldemar Schultz

“Die Byl” – Marvin-Lee Beukes “Koek” – Stian Bam “Koek” – Jacques Bessenger

Best Actress in a Drama “Hartklop” – Renate Stuurman “Die Byl” – Amalia Uys

“Die Byl” – Milan Murray “Trompoppie” – Melissa Myburgh “Koek” – Cindy Swanepoel

Best Actress in a Telenovela or Soap “Suidooster” – Jill Levenberg “Diepe Waters” – Nadia Valvekens

“Binnelanders” – Je-ani Swiegelaar “Arendsvlei” – Jolene Martin “Wyfie” – Beáta Green

Best Actor in a Telenovela or Soap “Suidooster” – Irvine van der Merwe “Diepe Waters” – Justin Strydom