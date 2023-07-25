The Hilton Arts Festival celebrates 31 years of creative excellence

The Hilton Arts Festival is a prominent arts festival in South Africa that brings together various forms of creative and entertainment excellence. This year marks its 31st milestone. Over the years, The Hilton Arts Festival has evolved into a cherished event, enriching the cultural landscape of KwaZulu-Natal and leaving a lasting impression on those who attend.

The annual event is set to take place at the Hilton College, outside Pietermaritzburg, from August 11 to 13. The festival offers a diverse range of activities, including theatre, music, dance, craft, visual art, comedy and a lifestyle programme. The theatre performances showcase the best of South African talent, bringing compelling stories and captivating performances to the stage.

Music lovers can immerse themselves in the melodies of various genres, from classical to contemporary, jazz to pop, and everything in between. Dance performances add a touch of grace and elegance. Audiences can witness the artistry and creativity of dancers as they express emotions and narratives through movement. “Our aim is to bring the pick of SA theatre to KZN over the weekend,” said founder and artistic director Sue Clarence.

“It isn’t simply a drama festival; there are dollops of comedy, music of several different genres, an extensive fine art exhibition, exciting arts-related workshops, fun activities for kids, upmarket craft and a collection of classic cars, from a vintage Rolls-Royce to modern Ferraris. “There is live music, street theatre and a wide variety of food on sale. Naturally, there is a beer tent as well.” By moving the festival from its traditional end-of-September slot to the middle of August, the organisers aim to provide a fresh experience for the audience.

“We’re normally at the end of September and we've moved it to the middle of August for a myriad reasons but I think it's going to be colder than normal. We hope it'll also be drier than normal. “Audiences can expect to be entertained but they can also expect to be challenged. That is the job of the arts.” Reflecting on the past decade, Clarence recalled the moment of inspiration that led to the festival’s creation. Her experiences while attending the National Arts Festival in Makhanda during her time at Rhodes University played a pivotal role.

One particular night at the National Arts Festival, the weather was harsh, with cold rain and strong winds, making the experience uncomfortable for those waiting in the queue. Frustrated by the lack of the promised “red wine and curry” at the front of the line, Clarence and her friend felt that they could create a better arts festival experience themselves. While the idea to start the Hilton Arts Festival was conceived that night, she initially dismissed it as a “stupid idea”.

From that moment on, Clarence’s vision and determination drove the creation of the festival. It has since become a significant part of the community, expanding people’s vision, and creating a joyful and interactive space for individuals to connect, have fun and engage with one another. “The Hilton Festival is the pick of South African theatre supported by extensive music, crafts, visual art… everything that the arts encompass.

“And about 15 years ago, we started a youth programme. I was lucky enough to know Johnny Clegg and I asked him if he had a word that I could use to name my youth programme. And he said: ‘Yes, Jongosi.’ “Although ‘Jongosi’ sounds a bit like isiZulu. It’s a combination of two Afrikaans words, ‘jong os’ (young ox) and it's meant to represent everything strong and hopeful for the future. “Jongosi has grown enormously. We run it on the first day of the festival, we have a curated programme. We have about 2 000 children who come to see shows and attend workshops. It's a very diverse group.”

One of the standout shows at the Hilton Arts Festival is “Isidlamlilo”, created by Neil Coppen and Mpume Mthombeni. The one-woman show takes the audience on a journey through a woman’s life in South Africa from the ’60s. With its compelling storytelling, it promises to be a powerful and thought-provoking performance. The show is also heading to Europe for a four-country tour, showcasing South African talent on an international stage. Fiona Ramsay and Graham Hopkins in Hansard. Picture: Baxter Theatre “Hansard” also sounds intriguing, with its traditional script and exploration of a relationship between two people with differing ideologies.

“The clash between conservatism and liberalism is a theme that resonates with many, and the show’s portrayal of their conflicts must make for compelling and relatable drama. Tickets are available at Webtickets from R50. School discounts are available by request at [email protected]. Opra Angels. Picture: Facebook ANOTHER NEVER TO BE MISSED SHOW “Opera Angels”

Where: Durban Jewish Centre. When: July 30. Opera Angels, Dr Lisa Engelbrecht (soprano and pianist) and Lindsay Thomson (mezzo-soprano) are a musical duo with a passion for bringing diverse musical experiences to their audiences.

Their performances encompass a wide range of genres, including opera classics, sacred music, Broadway hits and their own arrangements of contemporary classics. Opera Angels have graced a variety of wonderful venues across South Africa with their distinctive collaboration. Their performances have also extended to the exclusive Queen Victoria cruise ship where they enchanted audiences on the high seas. With their love for music and song, Opera Angels are eager to share their exceptional talents with their audiences.