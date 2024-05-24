The Joy drop single ‘Bayang’khethela’ from their upcoming self-titled album

Fresh off the back of performing with multi-award-winning American artist, Doja Cat at the 2024 Coachella Festival, Mzansi cappella group The Joy have released their latest single. Doja Cat made history as the first female rapper to headline the two weekend music festival in the USA, and hand-picked the group to sing with her onstage.

The South African capella group joined Doja Cat on “Shutcho”, a diss track for haters, turning it into a melodic, choir-like crescendo. The group from Hammarsdale, KwaZulu Natal, is made up of Pastor (Ntokozo Bright Magcaba), Duzie (Melokuhle Mkhungo), Guduza (Sphelele Hlophe), Sthombe (Phelelani Sithole) and Marcus (Sanele Ngcobo). In less than three years, they have become known for their capacity to spread instant euphoria with a unique sound that has the ability to transcend genre and continents alike.

Titled “Bayang’khethela”, the song is the latest release from their upcoming self-titled album, produced by Transgressive Records and set to debut on Friday, June 21. “The song came from an upbringing and tradition in which parents choose who you should marry. ‘Bayang’khethela’ comes from the contrary belief that nobody can choose who you should marry or be in love with,” explained The Joy. “Bayang’khethela” is accompanied by a performance video, which was filmed by Up The Game at the live recording of the album, which took place at the renowned Church Studios in Crouch End, London.

Following their Coachella performance with the “Boss Bi***” hitmaker, Doja Cat has released all three tracks as part of her expansive digital album, “Scarlet 2 CLAUDE”. The band provided lead vocals alongside the US rapper on the songs, “Acknowledge Me”, “Disrespectful and ”Shutcho“, all of which were re-imagined to incorporate lyrics in isiZulu. According to a press statement, “The Joy” album, which was recorded during one live take, “showcases the astounding natural vocal ability of the 5 group members.”