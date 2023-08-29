‘The Jungle Book’ is reimagined in ‘A Feast of Flight, with gravity-defying performances that will blow your mind

Pole dancing is often frowned upon by those who have one perception of the art form. The crew of The Pole Project aim to change that and prove that there is much more to the art.

“A Feast of Flight – Cape Town’s Jungle Book Extravaganza” swings into The Star Theatre this weekend. Every year, “A Feast of Flight” reinvents a classic tale with a modern twist, delivering a unique and meaningful message to the audience. The Pole Project’s inclusive interpretations continue to wow spectators with their quirky references to pertinent social norms and, as a result, have earned the show a dedicated following.

This year’s show is about discovering identity and realising that you can belong to more than one tribe. As the audience journeys with Mowgli, they will experience a connection with every creature he meets, realising that within every living being lies a reflection of their own heart and essence. The jungle’s harmony resonates deep within Mowgli, guiding him on a powerful journey of self-discovery and courage.

Strap yourselves in, hold on to your seats and prepare for a wild and enchanting journey through the jungle like you’ve never experienced before. This one-of-a-kind show blends gravity-defying, jaw-dropping artistry that fuses the art of pole dance with aerial prowess, all wrapped up in the much-loved tale of “The Jungle Book”. For the first time ever, it will take centre stage at The Star Theatre and unravel the magic of “The Jungle Book” under the direction of Kathy Lee, a qualified pole dancing instructor and the owner and founder of The Pole Project.

Kathy Lee portrays the character of Kaa the snake in “The Jungle Book” by The Pole Project. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) Lee said: “‘The Jungle Book’ has always held a special place in my heart. After immersing myself in the timeless tale through Rudyard Kipling’s ‘All the Mowgli Stories’ and both the 1967 Disney cartoon and 2016 remake, I knew it was the perfect story to bring to life on stage. “The iconic soundtrack from the 1967 film really adds an epic touch to our dance production.” “A Feast of Flight” weaves a tale of belonging, identity, compassion, and the extraordinary power of family amid the wild wonders of the jungle.

Lee added: “We want audiences to join Mowgli in unravelling the tapestry of his identity as he discovers a profound connection with every creature he encounters. Every relationship makes him learn that a part of himself is mirrored in the essence of everyone he meets. “As humans, we are so desperate to find our tribe but Mowgli’s adventures show us that in truth, we can belong to more than one at one time.” This year’s performers are primarily students of The Pole Project who have been training intensely for three months to create a slick and professional production. The youngest cast member is 9 years old, with the eldest member being 49.

Lee said : “Our talented dancers have poured their hearts and souls into mastering their craft and embodying the characters from ‘The Jungle Book’. This year, the show will also feature two other pole studios – AIR FIT studio playing the Wolves, and Pole Dance Cape Town as Shere Khan. “Additionally, professional performers Cheshire Vineyard as Bagheera and Fern Hartley as The Red Flower will grace the stage.” Lee collaborates with costume designers Vanya Keren from Sky Kandy and Lloyd Kandlin from The Costume Department to create imaginative and captivating costumes that bring the jungle creatures to life.

The show’s focus on pole and aerial performances means that the poles and apparatus themselves become the props used to tell the story, resulting in a breathtaking display of athleticism and artistry. Lee said: “We want to whisk people away from their everyday lives into a realm of enchantment and wonder. Our performers have worked tirelessly to deliver a remarkable and unique experience that will leave audiences spellbound and we cannot wait to share it with everyone.” “A Feast of Flight” at The Star Theatre is set to be an unforgettable event for the whole family. There are three shows which kick off on Friday, September 1 at 7pm, Saturday, September 2 at 2pm and 7pm.

Tickets are R340 and are available on https://www.thepoleproject.co.za/live-show or through @thepoleproject Instagram page. Playing with Fire. Picture: Supplied Playing with Fire Where: Christ Church Constantia.

When: Sunday, September 3, at 3pm. The Playing with Fire Collective presents an afternoon of Klezmer and Balkan Gypsy music. Sparkling guest vocalist Caely-Jo Levy and Playing with Fire are set to transport you to Eastern Europe with Yiddish and Romani songs.