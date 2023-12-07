‘The Kardashians’ experience set to hit the streets of Gauteng this summer

To celebrate the fourth season of "The Kardashians“, Disney+ is set to transport followers of the internationally acclaimed family, into a world of all things Kardashian. As such, they are rolling out an immersive experience in Gauteng this summer, where fans can get even closer to the Kardashians.

As part of “The Kardashians Experience”, visitors will be able to enter a specially-branded coach, which will travel around the province. The free pop-up event will give Kardashian fans the chance to stop by the glam station. As fans get a taste of the Kardashians world, they will be able to share their “konfessionals” on social media. The iconic “konfessional” has been a staple part of the series since cameras starting following the famous family around back in 2007.

This feature was a show staple even when the reality show was still broadcast on E! Entertainment Television and was called “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. To find out where you can find the Kardashian airstream pop-up, follow @DisneyPlusZA on social media for announcements. The complete fourth season of the fan-favourite original series is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+ in South Africa.

The first three seasons of “The Kardashians” are also available on the platform. For 16 years, cameras have been following the personal and private lives of sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, as well as matriarch Kris. They also serve as executive producers on “The Kardashians”. With family remaining a central element of the show since its inception, the Kardashians continue to bare it all in the latest season.