‘The King of Broken Things’ is one of the stage productions not to be missed this Youth Month

“The King of Broken Things” has not only received rave reviews since it started its run but has also bagged several accolades along the way, namely a Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at last year’s National Arts Festival, a Toyota Woordfees Award in the family theatre category and three international awards at the Golden Dolphin International Puppet Festival. It was also nominated for a Fleur Du Cap Award nomination for Best Production for Children and Young Audiences.

If that isn’t a testament to its success, I don’t know what is. Written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick, much praise goes to Cara Roberts who takes the audience on an adventure as the lead. The story is told through the perspective of a teenage boy who in restoring broken objects, does the same with hearts.

Audiences are taken on a roller-coaster of emotions as the world springs to life through the unfiltered lens of a curiously wise child. According to the press release, it is a heart-warming story that draws on ancient Japanese traditions, mythology and the power of dreams, serving as a poignant reminder of the magic that surrounds us and the importance of empathy in a fractured world. Cara Roberts in ‘The King of Broken Things’. Picture: Supplied Taylor-Broderick added: “As the world strives to mend its fractures, ‘The King of Broken Things’ serves as a powerful reminder that strength often emerges from vulnerability.

“Through the eyes of a young protagonist, audiences are invited to confront their own 'brokenness' and discover the transformative power of repair.” Greg Homann, the artistic director of The Market Theatre, added: “"I can’t wait for audiences in Johannesburg to share in this remarkable little play that is quite simply one of the most moving and magical productions I have ever seen. “Not only does it showcase theatrical brilliance in its simplicity, but it also offers a profoundly human journey that will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds."

If you haven’t caught this production yet, there is time. Where: The Market Theatre. When: Runs until June 23, 7pm, and at 3pm on Sundays.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from R100 to R200 and can be purchased through Webtickets. No under-10s allowed. There is a half-price special on Wednesday. Disney’s Winnie The Pooh If you are stressing about how to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays, worry not.

This Youth Month, the Peoples Theatre is staging its second musical, “Disney’s Winnie The Pooh”. In this production, Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo and Eeyore are concerned entirely with what children are most interested in: friends, food, birthdays, tree houses and grand expeditions. Director Jill Girard shared: “There are no better stories for sharing, reading aloud or for finding one’s way back to the essence of childhood.

“Come along to the Peoples Theatre for this fantastic musical that seeks to remind us all about the simple joys of that childlike abandon that will find you ‘doing nothing … or at least nothing that has to do with anything’.” The delightful cast of ‘Disney’s Winnie The Pooh’. Picture: Supplied Luciano Zuppa plays Winnie the Poor, Lesedi Mpshe plays Tigger and Owl, Jermain Johnson is cast as Eeyore, Nomakhosi Mkhonza slips into the skin of Piglet, Palesa Makhalima hops into the role of Rabbit and Jamie Nell plays Kanga. The roles of Christopher Robin will be alternated between Caiden Distiller, Stella Rutstein, Vivian Radebe-Llewellyn, and the same will apply to Roo, which will be shared between Peo-entle Pitso, Phelang Lepati and Zia Kani.

Where: Peoples Theatre at Joburg Theatre. When: Runs until July 28. Show times for schools are Tuesday to Friday at 9am and 11am and for the public at 10am and 2.30pm on weekends and school holidays. Cost: Tickets cost R165 and can be purchased through Webtickets.

Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution If you're looking for a thrilling whodunit, please look no further than this offering, directed by Alan Swerdlow. It is based on Christie’s 1953 play of the same name, which was also turned into a movie directed by Billy Wilder, in 1957.

This is the first time this production is being staged in South Africa. Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her fortune. The stakes are high – Will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury – and you – of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose? Graham Hopkins and Sharon Spiegel-Wagner lead a large cast that includes favourites Mike Huff, Craig Jackson, Peter Terry, Dianne Simpson, Brett Krüger, Matthew Lotter, Micah Stojakovic, Jordan Soares, Bulelo Landman and Casandra Brussel.