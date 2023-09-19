‘The King of Broken Things’ to stage at the inaugural Toti Theatre Festival

Michael Taylor-Broderick’s multi-award-winning one-hander, “The King of Broken Things” will be on for one show only at the inaugural Toti Theatre Festival (Toti Teater Fees) currently on until September 21. The 2018 production, which has travelled to festivals like The Hilton Arts Festival, the National Arts Festival as well as internationally, stars theatre actress, Cara Roberts, who takes on the character of a bullied young boy who finds an outlet as “the King”, fixing, repairing and finding alternative uses for a variety of broken objects that litter the stage.

Written and directed by Broderick, the show’s premise is that everything broken can be fixed – inanimate objects, promises and even people. “The show is about love, loss and about how society at the moment underestimates the value/role of a father in a family. It is such a big thing worldwide that we lack the male presence in many homes and it’s a sad thing because kids without a male role model are completely unfinished products,” said Broderick. Aside from that, it is about having hope and constantly dreaming and believing in things that you want.

Broderick, who was inspired by his children, has not changed a single thing in the show since its inception, and plans to keep it that way. A scene from the production. Picture: Supplied. “We haven’t changed a thing since the first performance. It’s a very universal show, it even speaks across languages. You got to understand English, but we performed in Bulgaria and a lot of the people that watched it, English not their first language, but there is something about the message they get and the performance by Cara, that is very transcendent. “The inspiration came from my kids, there is a couple of lines that I directly quote from things that they have said to me when they were little. And it made me think why do we stop looking at the world in such an interesting way when we get older. Why do we stop imagining.

“Why do we stop having these beautiful dreams. And it was so refreshing because I’m a late-comer to being a dad. I had my first child at 49 and it just made me think, ‘Wow, why have I stopped having this beautiful imagination that my boys have’. “It triggered something in me and ever since, I’ve just been chasing dreams, and they all seem to be coming true now.” Broderick said the production has the ability to heal and creates a space of comfort for one to release their emotions.

“It’s been sold a few times as a kids show, but in actual fact, it’s not. It’s more of an adult show, and kids 10 years and older get so much from it. It’s the adults that walk away quite. It’s a healing show in many ways. “They walk away in tears, but it’s a good cry. So we get many many adults that are totally moved by the story. “It allows people to cry, it gives them the opportunity to just let go. I don’t know why or how, but that’s what it does, and everyone needs that. We all need a release. This gives you a place of comfort to do that. It’s been so amazing to see such a vast age group come and enjoy the show.”

The production received accolades in 2020, when it showcased at the virtual National Arts Festival, at the International Puppet -Тheatre Festival in Bulgaria, at the National Arts Festival again this year and, most recently, at The Market Theatre. “We did a single performance in Bulgaria and were among productions from Italy, Kazakhstan, Korea and we ending up winning three awards. We won Best Actress, Best Director and Best Script. “We didn’t expect it. We’ve been very lucky. We’ll take the awards and use them. We love doing the show, we love the response we get from people.

“We love that people feel like we have touched a part of them, that’s going to help in the process of whatever they going through and help heal them. For us, it is never about the money,” he said. As for why he chose to cast Roberts, a female, in the lead role to play a young boy, he detailed how he needed the character to portray a certain depth of sensitivity. “To be honest, if this show ever has a life beyond this, I am not sure if I would want to do it with anyone else. She is so much made for this. Some things are just meant to be.

“My good friend Aaron McIlroy suggested that I get a female to do the role, mainly because they are far more sensitive and far more in tune with their emotional feelings, as oppose to a man. “Also for a boy aged 14-15 to get that emotional balance that’s required is impossible, they haven’t lived long enough. It only made sense for me to go about it this way,” he said. “The King of Broken Things” will form part of the first Toti Theatre Festival. The production will showcase on September 19 at 8pm at the Kuswag Skool.

The festival is held by the ATKV with Kuswag School, and the KZN Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. Also on the line-up is a book launch by FA Venter; master-classes and other childrens’ theatre. For more information or to book tickets in advance, contact Marietjie on 082 924 8779.