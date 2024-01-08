‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey embraces motherhood with newborn son 'Halo'

After much public speculation, Halle Bailey of ‘The Little Mermaid’ fame has emerged on social media with joyful news, confirming the birth of her first child with her boyfriend DDG, real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. For months, the 23-year-old actress and singer found herself at the centre of pregnancy rumours as fans and media noticed her preference for loose-fitting outfits at various events.

Despite being spotted in attire that appeared to conceal her stomach and fuelling further speculation, Bailey remained silent on the matter, neither confirming nor denying the whispers of a potential pregnancy. Halle Bailey at theVMAs. Picture: Instagram The rising star quashed the rumours in videos of herself flaunting a flat stomach, which raised more questions than answers among her followers and the press. Earlier in the year, the buzz intensified when several news outlets reported her avoidance of showing her midriff at public events.

In an episode that fuelled further chatter, Bailey responded fiercely to internet speculation in November when some fans suggested a change in her appearance was due to a “pregnancy nose”. @theshaderoom Halle Bailey says y’all better leave her alone after a fan said that she has “pregnancy nose.” ♬ original sound - The Shade Room Addressing the trolls via social media, the singer-actress retorted: “Listen, if I hear one more person say something about my nose it’s going to be hell to pay and you know why? ‘Cause I am black and I love my nose, what did you concern about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.” Prior suspicions were piqued last September when Bailey abstained from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet and introduced the band Måneskin’s performance in an ample orange dress that concealed her belly.

In a heartfelt Instagram post that brought clarity and celebration, Bailey shared: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son... welcome to the world my halo, the world is desperate to know you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) Accompanying her announcement was an endearing snapshot featuring delicately manicured fingers alongside a man’s hand, both cradling the newborn’s wrist adorned with a tiny gold bracelet engraved with “Halo”. Born on March 27, 2000, in Atlanta, Georgia, Bailey first captured attention as part of the talented musical sister act Chloe x Halle.

The duo’s artistry garnered widespread acclaim, with albums like “The Kids Are Alright” and “Ungodly Hour” leading to five Grammy Award nominations. 2023 marked a pivotal year for Bailey, with her breakout portrayal of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and her array of roles in “The Color Purple”, “Last Holiday”, and television series such as the “Black-ish” spin-off, “Grown-ish”. Some expressed their excitement and offered their heartfelt congratulations, while others marvelled at the accuracy of the speculations OH MY GOD THE PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY RIGHT HALLE BAILEY WAS PREGNANT!!!!!!! AND I THOUGHT YOU GUYS WERE CRAZY!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS HALLE 😭😭😭😭😭 — ✿ (@piscesicy) January 7, 2024 Celebrities also congratulated the new mom, “Pink Friday” rapper @Nicki Minaj wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. 😇 congrats, mama! 🤍”