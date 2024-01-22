The 'luckiest' artists and songs to manifest your dream 2024

The start of a new year is the ideal time to speak your dreams into reality. And manifesting, which is the practice of thinking aspirational thoughts with the purpose of making them real, is one of the most popular ways of doing so.

This practice has become so popular that searches for “new year manifestation” have sky-rocketed by 1,300% over recent months, with the “thinking your dreams into reality” phenomenon taking off exponentially on social media. Alongside a myriad of trending tactics, music has emerged as another potent tool for attracting good luck and positive energy in 2024. This is evident with the hashtag #manifestationmusic amassing a whopping 12.9 million views and counting on TikTok.

With this in mind, BestCasinoSites.net went on a mission to discover which artists and genres are the best to listen to for good fortune, as well as the “luckiest” songs to put on repeat. To do this, the platform, which provides online casino ratings, analysed over five million songs from 1950-2021 and identified which songs contained the highest occurrence of “lucky” words like “fortune” and “blessing”. And they found that the “luckiest” artist of all time is music mogul DJ Khaled, who boasts an average of 4.65 “lucky” words per song.

The rapper’s lead single “Holy Key”, which features in his number one “Major Key” 2016 album, is ripe for manifestation possibilities. “If you’re looking to overcome any challenges, practice repeating, “The drama couldn't break me, now it's all mine…” researchers explained. Securing the second spot is the dynamic hip hop trio Migos, clocking in an impressive 4.57 “lucky” words per song.

“With the trio’s favourite words being ‘money’, ‘cash’ and ‘gold’, playing their albums on a loop would be a strategic move for those aspiring to rake in bags of ‘new money’ this year,” they added. Meanwhile, American rapper Meek Mill ranked third, registering an average of 4.22 “lucky” words per song. “For those wishing to usher in prosperity this year, Meek offers an extensive catalogue of songs abundant with ‘lucky’ words in his lyrics, favouring terms like ‘money’, ‘dollar’, and ‘cash’,” the researchers said.

They added that in the rapper’s 2012 debut album “Dreams and Nightmares”, he explained that these dreams represent “getting paid for what I love to do”, something many wish to manifest for themselves. Musician Cardi B is regarded as one of the ‘luckiest’ artists of all time, according to research. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, the likes of Rich the Kid, Rick Ross, Cardi B and French Montana, also made the BestCasinoSites.net list amongst the top 15 “luckiest” artists for manifesting money. In addition, the study found that Akon’s “Sweetest Girl” is the number one manifestation song with a total of 98 “lucky” words in the musician’s nearly four-minute-long track, which amounted to 0.41 positive words per second.

“Making notable appearances are the terms ‘dollar’ and ‘bill’, with 37 and 39 mentions respectively,” the researchers said. African born musician Akon is regarded as one of the ‘luckiest’ artists of all time, according to research. Picture: Instagram They added that the second recommended song for wealth and good fortune is Jay Z’s rap anthem “Money Cash Hoes”. “Containing 97 ‘lucky’ words in total, the 1998 hit offers the perfect affirmation for worry-free success: ‘more money, more cash, more chilling’,” the researchers said.

Meanwhile, Chief Keef’s “I Want Some Money” took third place, with the word “money” echoing a jaw-dropping 90 times throughout the track. “This provides numerous opportunities for manifesting a lucrative life like the Chicago rapper who signed his first multi-million dollar record contract at age 16,” BestCasinoSites.net researchers believe. In addition, Diplo’s “Bankroll”, Cardi B’s “Money Bag” and Lil Wayne’s “Where da Cash At D2 Version”, also featured on BestCasinoSites.net’s top-15 manifestation songs to add to your playlist.